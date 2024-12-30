Full list of NHS Tayside data breaches in past two years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Full list of NHS Tayside data breaches in past two years

The health board has regularly come under fire for its handling of sensitive records.

Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, NHS Tayside HQ. Image: DC Thomson.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

NHS Tayside’s poor handling of data has been in the spotlight again after the medical records of 125 patients were mistakenly released this month.

The health board has faced repeated criticism for wider accidental leaks, errors and worrying delays.

Here is every NHS Tayside data breach that has emerged publicly in the last two years.

1 – Staff personal details leaked

It’s not just angry patients who have been affected by bungled record management.

In August 2023, NHS Tayside staff were “raging” after their personal details were shared.

A Microsoft Excel spreadsheet containing sensitive information about employees was sent in error to the corporate equalities team.

It’s understood the leaked data included contact details, next of kin and, most worryingly, private details.

2 – Patient paperwork goes missing

Just weeks later the health board made another blunder.

Health chiefs were forced to apologise after paperwork for hundreds of patients went missing.

NHS Tayside has had a long list of data breaches. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Details of patients’ mental health and learning disabilities were contained in the documents.

NHS Tayside sent a letter to nearly 500 people affected and said “significant time” had been spent trying to track down the files.

3 – Perthshire woman victim in three breaches

Perthshire woman Amanda Flood was “devastated” to find out a Ninewells Hospital worker twice snooped on her records.

Details including her name, date of birth, address, and hospital appointments were accessed on two separate occasions.

Ms Flood, from Inchture, discovered the breach in March 2023, when it was reported to NHS Tayside and Police Scotland.

We then revealed earlier this month she had been a victim of yet another breach.

In October, Ms Flood received a letter revealing her personal details had mistakenly been sent to a patient.

4 – Primary school files lost

In February we revealed NHS workers lost documents containing personal details about primary one pupils.

Parents at Eastern Primary School in Broughty Ferry were “furious” over the major error.

Eastern Primary School in Broughty Ferry.

Files were lost by a health board staff member while they were taking height and weight measurements of the young schoolchildren.

Tayside chiefs told parents the data had not been recovered despite an “extensive search”.

5 – Eljamel patients have complaints upheld

In August The Courier revealed NHS Tayside had broken data protection rules over its handling of a patient’s records.

Alan Ogilvie is a victim of the disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Sam Eljamel.

Eljamel patient Alan Ogilvie had a complaint against NHS Tayside upheld.

Mr Ogilvie complained after he had to wait more than four months for his data to be handed over.

The UK Information Commissioner upheld his complaint and said the health board failed to respond within the legal timeframe.

He is not the only Eljamel patient to experience delays to accessing data.

In March 2024, Kinross campaigner Jules Rose was vindicated after lodging a similar complaint with the Information Commissioner.

Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Sam Eljamel.

In November, it was also revealed Eljamel victims were among 657 patients who had their private details leaked.

Campaigners including Ms Rose were shocked to find out their personal details had accidentally been sent to a member of the public.

6 – False claim over deleting HIV patient’s records

The health board was under fire again a month later after falsely claiming to have deleted a Dundee HIV patient’s historic data.

The local resident, a witness to the UK infected blood inquiry, has been locked in a battle with the health board to obtain records dating back decades.

“I’m exhausted, frustrated, and angry,” the patient told The Courier.

At the time of writing, the patient is yet to receive the data they requested.

7 – 125 patient records released in error

NHS Tayside launched an internal review last week after the data of 125 patients was released by mistake.

The Courier had submitted a request asking for the number of people treated for animal-related injuries in recent months.

Instead the health board sent us a spreadsheet with the home addresses, birthdates, and health conditions of more than 100 patients.

Tayside bosses apologised and said the internal probe will look to improve data security.

But patients affected by major breaches will be sceptical about that happening anytime soon.

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “Everyone working within NHS Tayside has a duty to look after information.

“All staff are required to undertake mandatory training.

“All breaches of data protection are recorded and investigated.

“NHS Tayside’s chief executive has recently commissioned a learning review.”

More from Politics

Dundee refugee meets first minister John Swinney.
Syrian refugee family see Dundee future after violent end to Assad rule
4
The Fife Carers' Centre is facing a £20,000 tax hike.
Fife care charity battles to help struggling families as £20k tax hike hits
Dorothy Bain KC
Scotland's top law officer breaks silence on under-fire Eljamel police probe
CR0051372, Megan Avolio, Dundee. General view pictures of Dundee University landmarks, including signage close ups. Picture Shows; Dundee University Scrymgeor Building, Park Place, Dundee, 20th Dec 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee University crisis: What we know so far
7
Dundee jewellery designer Joanne MacFadyen who runs Tea Green Events is co-author of an open letter supporting UNESCO City of Design. Image: DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee designers slam proposed cut to Unesco City of Design budget as ‘devastating…
St Andrews University
St Andrews University hit by ‘substantial increase’ in financial deficit
Dundee University
Dundee University cuts postgraduate teaching posts in cash crisis
4
Staff say they have no confidence in the management team remaining after the resignation of principal Professor Iain Gillespie.
Dundee University staff overwhelmingly vote 'no confidence' in bosses over financial crisis
22
Dundee University Life Sciences
3 Dundee University successes achieved while bosses preside over financial crisis
John Swinney walking through the Scottish Parliament.
ALASDAIR CLARK: John Swinney has reshaped struggling SNP into party eyeing unprecedented future
17

Conversation