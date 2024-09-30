NHS Tayside falsely claimed it deleted Dundee HIV patient’s historic medical records

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Tayside falsely claimed it deleted Dundee HIV patient’s historic medical records

The local resident has been locked in a battle with the health board to obtain data which goes back to the 1970s.

By Justin Bowie
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

NHS Tayside falsely claimed it had deleted a Dundee HIV patient’s historic medical records, sparking anger after bungling the handling of sensitive documents.

The local resident, a witness to the UK infected blood inquiry, has been locked in a battle with the health board to obtain historical data dating back several decades.

“I’m exhausted, frustrated, and angry,” the patient told The Courier.

“It’s very difficult dealing with a monolith like NHS Tayside, they do nothing to help or assist you.”

Lengthy battle with NHS Tayside

The patient, who is remaining anonymous, originally submitted a subject access request to the health board in 2018 requesting all records from between the 1970s and 1990s.

NHS Tayside replied to say it did not hold any information dating back further than 2011.

The Dundee resident was approached in 2019 as a potential witness for the UK infected blood inquiry.

The Ninewells patient was then asked by a laywer from the probe if the health board could access records as far back as the 1970s.

That came as a huge surprised given Tayside’s previous assurances that records from this period had been disposed of.

The patient submitted an updated subject access request to NHS Tayside in May, asking for all correspondence between the health board and inquiry.

More than four months later the health board has not complied, even though data protection rules dictate the information should be sent within one month.

‘It magically appeared’

“I’ve got a legal right to this data,” the patient said.

“When I ask for it I’m told it’s destroyed, and yet when they are asked to respond to a public inquiry, it magically appeared.

“My request was clear.

“I wanted all my personal data. If it’s got my name on it, it’s mine. If it can be reasonably inferred it’s mine, hand it over.”

In June, the patient formally complained to NHS Tayside for failing to meet the deadline, saying the health board were displaying “contempt”.

The health board later asked the Dundee resident to specify a timeframe, even though the initial request specifically said “all data”.

Now NHS Tayside says the patient’s records may have been “retained outwith the main record”.

The patient contacted The Courier after we revealed last month Tayside had breached data protection rules over the handling of an Eljamel victim’s records.

Eljamel patient Alan Ogilvie had a complaint against NHS Tayside upheld.

Alan Ogilvie – harmed by rogue surgeon Sam Eljamel in the 1990s – had his complaint upheld because the health board took more than four months to hand over his data.

At the time NHS Tayside said it had “implemented changes” to improve the process for anyone putting in a subject access request.

But the HIV patient disputed this given their own long wait and the health board’s contradictory U-turn on destroying old records.

“It’s not a one-off,” they said. “Mr Ogilvie’s experience is the same as mine.

“Data requests are based on trust. I’ve not seen anything that allows me to trust NHS Tayside.

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “Due to patient confidentiality, we are unable to comment on individual cases.

“NHS Tayside’s information governance team remains in direct contact with the applicant.

“Due to the complexity of some subject access requests, there are occasions where we are unfortunately unable to meet the one-month response timeline and we apologise for this.

“In some circumstances, further information and legal advice may have to be sought in order to respond to more complex requests.”

