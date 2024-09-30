EXCLUSIVE: Angus pavement parking hotspots revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

EXCLUSIVE: Angus pavement parking hotspots revealed

Nearly 500 fines were issued during the first three months of the rules being enforced.

Pavement parking is now being enforced in Angus. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Pavement parking is now being enforced in Angus. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Ellidh Aitken

Drivers in Angus have been hit with nearly 500 pavement parking tickets in the first three months of the rules being enforced.

A total of 484 fines were issued between May 27 and August 27.

The worst place for pavement parking was Market Street in Forfar, where 65 fines were dished out in that time.

There were other hotspots in the likes of Arbroath, Carnoustie and Kirriemuir, according to data obtained by The Courier.

Some offenders have received multiple tickets.

Dozens of drivers successfully appeal Angus pavement parking fines

One driver was hit by four tickets on Brown Street in Carnoustie.

Two other drivers each received four tickets on Culloden Road in Arbroath.

Meanwhile, 137 drivers appealed their tickets in the first three months of enforcement – 52 of them were successful.

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “Appeals against penalty charge notices (PCN) are assessed on their own merits and will consider the individual circumstances of the issue of that PCN.

“The grounds on which an appellant will challenge a PCN are varied and multiple.

Market Street in Forfar is the worst street for pavement parking in Angus. Image: Google Street View

“We do not hold the reasons why a PCN is upheld or rejected in a retrievable format.

“Details of how to appeal a penalty charge notice are noted on the rear of a PCN and via our website.”

Earlier this year, residents in Carnoustie compared Barry Road to the “dodgems” since vehicles were banned from the wide pavements on parts of the street.

The council has issued eight tickets on that road since the ban came into force.

List of streets with pavement parking tickets issued in Angus

The following number of tickets were issued on streets in Angus between May 27 and August 27:

  • Market Street, Forfar – 65
  • Brothock Bridge, Arbroath – 20
  • Kirk Square, Arbroath – 19
  • Culloden Road, Arbroath – 17
  • High Street, Kirriemuir – 11
  • Sidney Street, Arbroath – 8
  • Barry Road, Carnoustie – 8

    Barry Road in Carnoustie.
    Drivers claim Barry Road in Carnoustie is like the ‘dodgems’. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
  • Bridge Street, Montrose – 7
  • Basin View, Montrose – 6
  • Union Street, Montrose – 6
  • Panmure Street, Carnoustie – 6
  • Church Street, Arbroath – 6
  • High Street, Arbroath – 6
  • John Street, Forfar – 6
  • Queen Street, Forfar – 5

    Queen Street, Forfar.
    Queen Street, Forfar. Image: Google Street View
  • Macdonald Smith Drive, Carnoustie – 5
  • Waterson Drive, Brechin – 5
  • Montrose Street, Brechin – 4
  • Brown Street, Carnoustie – 4
  • Forfar Road, Arbroath – 4
  • Andownie Road, Arbroath – 4
  • Laurelbank, Forfar – 4
  • East High Street, Forfar – 4
  • St James Road, Forfar – 4

Small numbers of tickets were also issued on dozens of other streets across Angus.

The Courier has answered six key questions about the Angus pavement parking ban.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Rowan Connor
Hapless thief raided Arbroath chip shop and pub for £3 in coppers
Pavement parking is now being enforced in Angus. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Fagerson brothers star in Forfar charity rugby event
A90 sign
105mph banned drink-driver's Angus police chase ended in potato field scramble
ram raid Kirrie garage
VIDEO: Owner 'horrified' after ramraid at Kirriemuir garage
Matt Fitzpatrick won the Dunhill Links Championship in 2023
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Full details as golfers and celebrities head to Fife and…
Brian Stewart.
Razor blade thug racially abused Forfar takeaway staff
Gillian Smith
Arbroath dealer caught smuggling drugs into Perth Prison inside her bra
Pavement parking is now being enforced in Angus. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Traffic-free zones at 4 Angus primary schools to be scrapped as trial flops
Pavement parking is now being enforced in Angus. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Stunning old timers grace the roads of Angus on veteran car tour
Pavement parking is now being enforced in Angus. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Secret ballot decides Deputy Provost in new-look Angus Council chamber
4

Conversation