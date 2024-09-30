EXCLUSIVE: Angus pavement parking hotspots revealed

Drivers in Angus have been hit with nearly 500 pavement parking tickets in the first three months of the rules being enforced.

A total of 484 fines were issued between May 27 and August 27.

The worst place for pavement parking was Market Street in Forfar, where 65 fines were dished out in that time.

There were other hotspots in the likes of Arbroath, Carnoustie and Kirriemuir, according to data obtained by The Courier.

Some offenders have received multiple tickets.

One driver was hit by four tickets on Brown Street in Carnoustie.

Two other drivers each received four tickets on Culloden Road in Arbroath.

Meanwhile, 137 drivers appealed their tickets in the first three months of enforcement – 52 of them were successful.

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “Appeals against penalty charge notices (PCN) are assessed on their own merits and will consider the individual circumstances of the issue of that PCN.

“The grounds on which an appellant will challenge a PCN are varied and multiple.

“We do not hold the reasons why a PCN is upheld or rejected in a retrievable format.

“Details of how to appeal a penalty charge notice are noted on the rear of a PCN and via our website.”

Earlier this year, residents in Carnoustie compared Barry Road to the “dodgems” since vehicles were banned from the wide pavements on parts of the street.

The council has issued eight tickets on that road since the ban came into force.

List of streets with pavement parking tickets issued in Angus

The following number of tickets were issued on streets in Angus between May 27 and August 27:

Market Street, Forfar – 65

– 65 Brothock Bridge, Arbroath – 20

– 20 Kirk Square, Arbroath – 19

– 19 Culloden Road, Arbroath – 17

– 17 High Street, Kirriemuir – 11

– 11 Sidney Street, Arbroath – 8

– 8 Barry Road, Carnoustie – 8

– 8 Bridge Street, Montrose – 7

– 7 Basin View, Montrose – 6

– 6 Union Street, Montrose – 6

– 6 Panmure Street, Carnoustie – 6

– 6 Church Street, Arbroath – 6

– 6 High Street, Arbroath – 6

– 6 John Street, Forfar – 6

– 6 Queen Street, Forfar – 5

– 5 Macdonald Smith Drive, Carnoustie – 5

– 5 Waterson Drive, Brechin – 5

– 5 Montrose Street, Brechin – 4

– 4 Brown Street, Carnoustie – 4

– 4 Forfar Road, Arbroath – 4

– 4 Andownie Road, Arbroath – 4

– 4 Laurelbank, Forfar – 4

– 4 East High Street, Forfar – 4

– 4 St James Road, Forfar – 4

Small numbers of tickets were also issued on dozens of other streets across Angus.

