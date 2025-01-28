Tributes pour in for former Perthshire rugby player after her death aged 23

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Tributes pour in for former Perthshire rugby player after her death aged 23

Erin Quinn was "one of the funniest and most genuine lasses."

By Lucy Scarlett
Erin Quinn.
Erin Quinn, who played for Perthshire Rugby Club, has died. Image: Shetland Valkyries/ Facebook

Tributes have been pouring in for a former Perthshire rugby player after her death at the age of 23.

Erin Quinn’s death was announced over the weekend.

She was described as “kind and courageous” by her most recent rugby club, the Shetland Valkyries.

The 23-year-old played for Perthshire Rugby Club before moving to Shetland to work as a firefighter.

Erin previously played rugby in Perthshire. Image: Shetland Valkeries/Facebook

A spokesperson for the club said: “Erin was a valued member of Perthshire Rugby Club before moving away for work commitments and she will be fondly remembered by all who knew her.”

Erin worked as a firefighter at Sumburgh Airport and served as an on-call firefighter at the community fire station in Lerwick, where she lived.

Ex-Perthshire Rugby Club player Erin Quinn ‘a funny and genuine lass’

In a statement, Shetland Valkyries said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our kind, caring, and talented Valkyrie, Erin Quinn.

“Erin joined the club in 2022 and had previously played for Howe Harlequins.

“She quickly became a valued and treasured member of the Valkyries.

“Off the pitch, she was one of the funniest and most genuine lasses, always full of energy and up for nonsense.

“The club wishes to extend their condolences to Erin’s family, friends, colleagues and past teammates.

“Here’s to you, Erin, our peerie superstar.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Bell's Sports Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Opinion split on future of Bell's Sports Centre in Perth after consultation
2
Fergus Muldoon. Image: Facebook
Extra jail time for Perth prisoner whose violent strop left guard with glass in…
Fionna Williamson and son Ewan standing at door to their home in Moulin near Pitlochry
Storm Eowyn leaves Perthshire families without power for three days
smashed car windows Milnathort
Thug with 110 convictions jailed for knife attack in Kinross-shire
kinross dog attack
Owner tells court 'beloved pup' was savaged to death by dogs in Kinross
Milton of Fonab Caravan Park.
6 men arrested and charged for thefts in Pitlochry and Bankfoot
CGI imagery of the proposed new Sainsbury's store in Auchterarder.
Co-op objects to proposal for new Sainsbury's in Auchterarder
Care round up Hillcrest Homes Tenancy Support Service, Forfar.
Care round-up: Dundee nursery improves and praise for Angus homeless accommodation
Kenneth Douglas
Axe-wielding thug held girlfriend prisoner in Perth flat
Community School of Auchterarder exterior
8 Perth and Kinross schools in line for new additional support needs spaces

Conversation