Tributes pour in for former Perthshire rugby player after her death aged 23

Tributes have been pouring in for a former Perthshire rugby player after her death at the age of 23.

Erin Quinn’s death was announced over the weekend.

She was described as “kind and courageous” by her most recent rugby club, the Shetland Valkyries.

The 23-year-old played for Perthshire Rugby Club before moving to Shetland to work as a firefighter.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Erin was a valued member of Perthshire Rugby Club before moving away for work commitments and she will be fondly remembered by all who knew her.”

Erin worked as a firefighter at Sumburgh Airport and served as an on-call firefighter at the community fire station in Lerwick, where she lived.

Ex-Perthshire Rugby Club player Erin Quinn ‘a funny and genuine lass’

In a statement, Shetland Valkyries said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our kind, caring, and talented Valkyrie, Erin Quinn.

“Erin joined the club in 2022 and had previously played for Howe Harlequins.

“She quickly became a valued and treasured member of the Valkyries.

“Off the pitch, she was one of the funniest and most genuine lasses, always full of energy and up for nonsense.

“The club wishes to extend their condolences to Erin’s family, friends, colleagues and past teammates.

“Here’s to you, Erin, our peerie superstar.”