Drug dealer held pregnant woman captive in Dundee house for nearly 12 hours

Laurie Brown held a blade to her victim's throat and stole her money, engagement ring and shoes.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Laurie Brown admitted abducting the woman at a house in Dundee. Image: Facebook
A pregnant woman was forced to flee a Dundee house barefoot after being held overnight at knifepoint.

The woman was dragged into the property and kept prisoner for nearly 12 hours.

Laurie Brown held a blade to her victim’s throat and stole her money, engagement ring and shoes.

The 37-year-old appeared at Edinburgh High Court and admitted, while acting with others, abducting and robbing the woman at her home in the city’s Keswick Terrace on December 10 and 11 2021.

She also admitted being concerned in the supply of class A drugs with her partner and co-accused Charles Christie.

Dragged inside

Advocate depute Robert Weir said the woman left her own home at about 5pm.

“She was six weeks pregnant at the time,” he said.

Laurie Brown with co-accused Charles Christie. Image: Facebook

The woman went to the garden outside Brown’s Dundee home where she was “seized by the body and dragged into the property.”

The prosecutor said Brown locked the door and refused to let the woman leave.

“A knife was held to her throat,” said Mr Weir.

“Money was taken – about £800 – and her engagement ring was also taken.”

Edinburgh High Court
Brown and Christie appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.

He said the women’s trainers were also stolen.

“She was kept in the living room all night against her will.

“Brown brandished a Stanley knife and told her if she told anyone she would ‘get it’.”

The woman was eventually able to escape at 6am the next day after a set of keys was dropped.

Mr Weir said she ran home barefoot.

Drugs found in Kinder egg

Brown also admitted to being involved in the supply of cocaine, alongside her partner Charles Christie.

Officers carrying out a raid on their home in Keswick Terrace home found wraps of the class A drug hidden in a Kinder egg.

They also found scales and cash.

In total the drugs found had a street value of £1,020.

Brown admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine at her home on October 10 that year.

Christie, 42, also admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Sentence was deferred for reports and the pair were remanded in custody.

