EXCLUSIVE: Glenn Middleton: I’ve loved my Dundee United century – and I want to earn a new contract

Middleton, 25, has battled his way back into the Tangerines' side this season.

Dundee United Owner Mark Ogren, left, and Glenn Middleton
Owner Mark Ogren, left, and Glenn Middleton. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC
By Alan Temple

One hundred and three, not out.

It has been a hell of an innings by Glenn Middleton.

And his time at Dundee United could have barely been more eventful.

A sumptuous European strike against AZ Alkmaar, relegation and 13 assists during the Tangerines’ march to the Championship title.

“It probably feels like a lot more (appearances), if I’m honest – so much has happened in that time,” he tells Courier Sport.

As the club’s latest centurion, Middleton received a commemorative jersey from United owner Mark Ogren prior to the Terrors’ 3-1 defeat against Rangers.

Glenn Middleton in action for Dundee United against his former club, Rangers
Middleton in action for Dundee United against his former club, Rangers. Image: SNS

He continued: “It was genuinely a very proud moment. For all the ups and downs there have been, I’ve enjoyed every minute of my time here. Sunday was a disappointing day, because of the result, but that meant a lot to me.”

Middleton: I never thought about leaving

Middleton’s relative longevity – for in the modern game, two-and-a-half-years is not to be sniffed at – is even more impressive given the trials and tribulations endured by the Tangerines.

Following United’s miserable descent into the Championship, a host of senior players departed. Those out of contract exited immediately and the likes of Dylan Levitt, Ilmari Niskanen and Steven Fletcher would secure transfers elsewhere.

However, Middleton declared that he was going nowhere, mere minutes after relegation was confirmed at Fir Park in May 2023. He proved as good as his word.

And now reflecting on his Terrors career to date, he is grateful for an invaluable, formative period in his life – on and off the pitch.

Glenn Middleton runs at the St Johnstone defence.
Dundee United’s Glenn Middleton in action against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“There was never a question of me wanting to leave,” said Middleton. “When I decided to join Dundee United, I moved through here and I was determined to give it my best shot. I’ve done everything possible to be successful here.

“Maybe it doesn’t always go well; maybe I’ve not always put in the best performances – but it’s never been for the lack of trying. That goes for everyone here.

“My time at Dundee United has helped me so much; more than people realise, probably. I know how much I have moved forward, in my life as well as football. I’ve matured and enjoyed all the growth that comes with living by yourself.

“Suddenly, you can’t get things done for you at home. It makes you grow up and I’ve loved it.”

Contract talks

Which begs the question: for how much longer Middleton will be a United player?

The former Rangers and St Johnstone winger is out of contract this summer and, for his part, shows no desire to go elsewhere. Middleton is determined to earn an extension and firmly believes his fate is in his own hands.

Out of the woods: Glenn Middleton was key to United escaping the Championship
Out of the woods: Glenn Middleton was key to United escaping the Championship. Image: SNS

“You are always aware of it (contract situation),” continued Middleton. “I know I’m out of contract at the end of the season. I’m sure everyone wants that certainty, and to know they are settled somewhere.

“But my future is in my own hands – it’s about putting in the performances to earn the right to have that conversation about a new deal.

“So, I need to keep concentrating on my own displays, and hopefully they warrant that discussion with the manager.

“I need to view it as an opportunity to perform every week and stake my claim. If I can keep trying to do my best between now and the end of the season, hopefully it helps to put us in a good position going forward.”

Kilmarnock test

Indeed, Middleton has arguably been United’s most consistent winger in recent weeks; in terms of his attacking output AND defensive endeavour. Not bad for a player who barely featured in the first four months of the season.

All smiles: Dundee United's Glenn Middleton.
All smiles: United’s Glenn Middleton. Image: SNS

“I feel like I’ve had a 16-game season, if you include a couple of games in the cups,” he smiled. “So, I still want to build, move forward and show what I’m capable of in the rest of the season.”

The next opportunity to do that will come against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park this Saturday. United are seeking to bounce back from successive defeats against Dundee and Rangers.

Middleton added: “The manager opened his team-talk after the Rangers match with, “we have to put that to bed and get back to what we’re good at next Saturday”. And I’ve no doubt we’ll be in a good place come that game.”

Conversation