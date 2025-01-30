Fife crack addict jailed for one-woman crimewave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Fife crack addict jailed for one-woman crimewave

A police officer had to take a Hepatitis C vaccine after champagne thief Gemma Masterton spat on him.

By Jamie McKenzie
Gemma Masterton. Image: Facebook
Gemma Masterton. Image: Facebook

A crack addict has been jailed for a range of crimes including assaults on three women, driving at 16 times the cocaine limit and stealing champagne.

Gemma Masterton also racially abused a shop worker and assaulted three police constables, including one who had to take a Hepatitis C vaccine after being spat on.

The 34-year-old was ultimately sentenced on 11 charges when she appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court from custody.

She pleaded guilty to assaulting and robbing one woman to her injury at an address in Altyre Avenue, Glenrothes, behaving in a threatening manner to another woman in the same street, and assaulting three police officers, all on October 10 last year.

Masterton pushed her way into a 54-year-old woman’s home, seized her head and struck it against a wall causing her to fall to the ground, pulled her to her feet by the hair, seized her mobile phone as she tried to make a call for help, squeezed her throat, kicked her on the body, and robbed her of her phone and tobacco.

Threated to cut victim’s ‘face off’

Prosecutor Jennifer Bairner told the court that the woman was later found “covered in blood” and with a cut to the head.

Masterton tried to climb through a window at another property in the street and “engaged in a fight” with a woman there, the fiscal said.

During this incident, Masterton put a knife to her own throat and threatened to kill herself and, as a witness phoned police, Masterton said: “If you phone police I will come back and cut your face off”.

She then picked up a wooden pallet and threw it at a window.

Gemma Masterton. Image: Facebook

The court heard that Masterton was later traced by police and taken to Kirkcaldy police station.

There she assaulted three constables, biting two female officers on the body and spitting on a male officer’s face.

The fiscal depute said the male officer had to attend hospital and was given a Hepatitis C vaccine as a precaution.

Drug drive

Masterton, formerly of Balbirnie Rise, Balbirnie Road, Glenrothes, also appeared for sentencing on various offences to which she previously pled guilty.

She had admitted assaulting another woman to her injury by repeatedly punching her on the head at an address in Dunbeath Drive, Glenrothes, on April 19 last year.

Video footage of the incident, recorded by a witness, showed Masterton sitting on top of her victim and punching her.

Medics later confirmed she suffered a broken nose and fractured bone in her cheek area.

Masterton also admitted assaulting another woman by repeatedly pushing her, causing her to fall to the ground, on July 30 2022 at Balbirnie Rise, Glenrothes.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Masterton’s case was heard at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

She pled guilty to driving a red Audi estate car while unfit to drive through drink or drugs at Templehall Avenue, Kirkcaldy, on February 29 last year.

The fiscal depute said police were flagged down by a motorist who reported seeing the vehicle around 2:30pm “swerving all over the road” and officers caught up with the Audi.

Ms Bairner continued: “The vehicle pulled in and mounted the verge, stopped and almost collided with a parked vehicle”.

Masterton was found to be under the influence and told officers she was on prescription medication.

‘Addiction is a disease’

The fiscal said a blood sample was later taken for analysis and a toxicology report found her to be over the specified limit for cocaine, having in excess of 800mcg per litre of blood when the limit is 50mcg per litre.

Masterton also admitted stealing alcohol from Bridgend Filling Station, the A92 near Freuchie, around 2:30pm on June 3 last year.

The fiscal depute said Masterton picked up four bottles of gin – three of which cost £35 – and a £48 bottle of champagne and a £10.69 bottle of prosecco and left without paying.

Police later identified her on CCTV and none of the stolen items were recovered, the court heard.

While being cautioned and charged, Masterton replied: “Embarrassed, disappointing, I know it’s wrong, addiction is a disease”.

Staff ‘look down on her’

Masterton also admitted stealing sandwiches and an energy drink from a Co-op in Woodside Road, Glenrothes, and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards a female shop worker there by shouting, swearing, and repeatedly making offensive remarks to her.

The offending, which happened on October 5 last year, was aggravated by prejudice relating to race, colour, nationality, or ethnic or national origins.

The fiscal depute said staff had pursued Masterton after she stole the items and she told one of them to “f*** off”.

One employee told Masterton she was not allowed back and she turned and “called her an English c***,” the fiscal said.

The court heard that the woman was born in England but has lived in Scotland for 30 years, was upset by the language used, and had never had that level of abuse before.

Ms Bairner added: “The accused said ‘f**k off, you can’t tell me what to do’ and told staff she only steals because the staff ‘look down on her,’ and she walked off.”

Prison sentence

Defence lawyer Iain McCafferty said the bulk of offences appear to have been committed while Masterton is under the influence.

The solicitor said she had previously been weaned off methadone and that heroin “drifted into the background and difficulties with crack cocaine seem to have taken over”.

He said Masterton resorted to crack cocaine as a coping strategy for poor mental health.

Mr McCafferty said that, since his client has been on remand (October last year), she is a far healthier person.

He said Masterton recognises she has to take help to avoid coming back into “this sort of cycle”.

Sheriff Robert More jailed Masterton for a total of two years, backdated to October 11.

She was also banned from driving for two years.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Styx nightclub, Glenrothes.
Clubber knocked out and scarred for life after one-punch attack at Glenrothes nightspot
Laurie Brown admitted abducting the woman at a house in Dundee. Image: Facebook
Drug dealer held pregnant woman captive in Dundee house for nearly 12 hours
Cameron MacDonald at Perth Sheriff Court
Couple suffered horrific injuries in crash with 'tired' driver in Perthshire
Steven Greig viciously assaulted the taxi driver on Coupar Angus Road. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
Serial criminal found guilty of murdering Dundee taxi driver
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Stupidity with an AK47
Nicola and Teresa Gordon at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: DCT Media
Mum and daughter cleared of killing Fife security guard
Brian Cooney.
Dundee dad armed himself with axe and knife after altercation with daughter's boyfriend
Emergency services at the scene on Swan Court in Methil
Fife thug jailed for 'plugging' man with knife, triggering armed police response
Rafal Czarnecki appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
Perth abuser threatened to 'destroy' ex with bogus cat breeding complaint to council
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Footballer admits Ladies Day assault