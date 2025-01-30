Dundee Chance to buy former Dundee bank for just £65k The old Royal Bank of Scotland building could be converted for housing. By Ben MacDonald January 30 2025, 11:16am January 30 2025, 11:16am Share Chance to buy former Dundee bank for just £65k Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5172243/former-rbs-bank-dundee-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment The former RBS branch is up for sale. Image: Google Street View A former Dundee bank building has gone up for sale with an asking price of just £65,000. The Royal Bank of Scotland branch on Strathmartine Road – next to the Kingsway – shut last year. The initial announcement prompted a backlash and the branch was given a temporary reprieve. However, it closed for good in November. The two-storey building is now on the market. Former Dundee bank could be converted into housing The building comprises the former bank space, offices, a staff room and toilet facilities. There is a car park with six spaces outside. Culverwell, which is marketing the building for offers in excess of £65,000, says the building may be suitable for several alternative uses. This includes potential conversion for housing, pending planning permission. Meanwhile, The Courier has taken a look at eight pubs that are for sale across Tayside and Fife.
