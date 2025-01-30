Chance to buy former Dundee bank for just £65k

A former Dundee bank building has gone up for sale with an asking price of just £65,000.

The Royal Bank of Scotland branch on Strathmartine Road – next to the Kingsway – shut last year.

The initial announcement prompted a backlash and the branch was given a temporary reprieve.

However, it closed for good in November.

The two-storey building is now on the market.

Former Dundee bank could be converted into housing

The building comprises the former bank space, offices, a staff room and toilet facilities.

There is a car park with six spaces outside.

Culverwell, which is marketing the building for offers in excess of £65,000, says the building may be suitable for several alternative uses.

This includes potential conversion for housing, pending planning permission.

