Chance to buy former Dundee bank for just £65k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Chance to buy former Dundee bank for just £65k

The old Royal Bank of Scotland building could be converted for housing.

By Ben MacDonald
The former Royal Bank of Scotland branch
The former RBS branch is up for sale. Image: Google Street View

A former Dundee bank building has gone up for sale with an asking price of just £65,000.

The Royal Bank of Scotland branch on Strathmartine Road – next to the Kingsway – shut last year.

The initial announcement prompted a backlash and the branch was given a temporary reprieve.

However, it closed for good in November.

The two-storey building is now on the market.

Former Dundee bank could be converted into housing

The building comprises the former bank space, offices, a staff room and toilet facilities.

There is a car park with six spaces outside.

Culverwell, which is marketing the building for offers in excess of £65,000, says the building may be suitable for several alternative uses.

This includes potential conversion for housing, pending planning permission.

Meanwhile, The Courier has taken a look at eight pubs that are for sale across Tayside and Fife.

More from Dundee

Martell Maxwell outside the Dundee home on Homes Under the Hammer
Dundee property will be on Homes Under the Hammer 'for first time' after filming…
Laurie Brown admitted abducting the woman at a house in Dundee. Image: Facebook
Drug dealer held pregnant woman captive in Dundee house for nearly 12 hours
dundee university strike 2019
Result of Dundee University strike ballot expected today after angry staff rally at Holyrood
11
Steven Greig viciously assaulted the taxi driver on Coupar Angus Road. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
Serial criminal found guilty of murdering Dundee taxi driver
Luna sustained significant injuries in the Dundee dog attack.
Mum's horror as dog savaged in Dundee attack
6
A stock image of Pokemon trading cards
Trading standards probes complaints over Pokemon card machine at Dundee Overgate
Brian Cooney.
Dundee dad armed himself with axe and knife after altercation with daughter's boyfriend
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee planning ahead Picture shows; House of Gray planning ahead . Liff. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
Dundee Planning Ahead: House of Gray hotel approval and Sleeperz name change
2
The funfair at the Dundee Euro 2024 fan zone. Image: BBC iPlayer
New TV series goes behind scenes of funfairs at Dundee fan zone and Kirkcaldy…
SNP MSP Dundee Joe FitzPatrick
EXCLUSIVE: Veteran Dundee SNP MSP Joe FitzPatrick to stand down
21

Conversation