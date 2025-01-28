8 pubs you can buy in Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Several pubs across Tayside, Fife and Stirling are on the market.

These range from venues with stunning waterfront views, and cosy, historic pubs to popular town centre haunts.

Below we have listed eight of the bars and pubs that are available to buy across the three regions.

1. The Haven, Cellardyke

This popular pub and restaurant is located in the attractive East Neuk of Fife.

The Haven Bar and Restaurant has a “prominent” position on Shore Street in Cellardyke.

The venue features an L-shaped lounge bar and restaurant.

It also has a large lounge area, which has a fireplace, and a pool room.

Another bar is located on the first floor and provides access to the beer garden.

The Haven is being marketed for a guide price of £420,000 by Cornerstone Business Agents.

2. The Exchequer, Kirkcaldy

This venue on Kirkcaldy High Street has been described by its owner Stonegate Group as the town’s “most welcoming and friendly venue”.

The Exchequer has a spacious bar area and the pub is split into different sections.

Its terraced building is spread over three floors and also has a beer garden.

The Exchequer is being marketed by Savills for offers over £1.4 million.

3. The Ship Inn, Limekilns

This 200-year-old waterside pub is on the scenic Promenade in Limekilns near Dunfermline.

The inn is said to have been visited by two fictional characters in the Robert Louis Stevenson novel Kidnapped before they crossed the Firth of Forth.

It comprises a cosy pub and restaurant that can host up to 40 guests on the ground floor.

Meanwhile, there is living space on the upper floors and to the rear of the property.

The accommodation has been described as “highly unusual” because of its generous size.

Four bedrooms, three bathrooms and private garden with a decked area make it suitable for a family.

The Ship Inn is being marketed by Strutt and Parker for offers over £535,000.

4. The Thrums Hotel, Kirriemuir

A pub, dining room and small function room are features of this nine-bedroom hotel in Kirriemuir.

The previously family-run business was put up for sale in August 2024.

It is also home to an outdoor patio area, a lounge and private accommodation for owners.

Graham & Sibbald describes the hotel as offering its “guests the best of both with charming features and modern comfortable accommodation”.

The Thrums Hotel is being marketed by Graham & Sibbald for offers of around £750,000.

5. Cookies Bar, Dundee

This busy pub includes a single bar, which focuses on serving drinks rather than food.

Cookies Bar is located around halfway up the Hilltown, which means it isn’t too far from Dundee city centre.

It has been described as suitable for a “hands-on operator”.

Cookies Bar is being marketed by Rosie Fraser Real Estate for £120,000.

6. The Last Tram, Dundee

The Last Tram on the High Street in Lochee is being auctioned off as its owner prepares to retire after 40 years.

Prime Property Auctions says the venue is being sold at “a huge discount to ensure auction sale”.

Its ground floor hosts the main bar and a lounge area.

Meanwhile, a first-floor function room includes a smaller bar area and the venue also has a rear garden.

The Last Tram is being marketed by Prime Property Auctions for a guide price of £90,000.

7. The Caledonian, Perth

This popular pub is nestled in the heart of Perth.

The High Street venue features a large bar, which has a spacious back bar gantry.

It also has a fully equipped kitchen.

Cornerstone Business Agents describes the pub as “snug” and “atmospheric”.

The Caledonian is being marketed by Cornerstone Business Agents at a guide price of £5,500.

8. Thistle Hotel, Milnathort

The six-bedroom Thistle Hotel has a bar, lounge and a restaurant.

A public bar area and function suite are at the rear of the hotel, which is popular with locals and holidaymakers.

Outdoor seating is also available and it is known for hosting live music sessions and karaoke nights.

The Thistle Hotel is being marketed by McEwan Fraser Legal for offers over £450,000.