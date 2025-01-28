8 pubs you can buy in Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

8 pubs you can buy in Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Take your pick from waterfront premises, cosy historic haunts and popular town centre establishments.

The Exchequer on High Street, Kirkcaldy
The Exchequer in Kirkcaldy is on the market for £1.3 million. Image: Savils
By Finn Nixon

Several pubs across Tayside, Fife and Stirling are on the market.

These range from venues with stunning waterfront views, and cosy, historic pubs to popular town centre haunts.

Below we have listed eight of the bars and pubs that are available to buy across the three regions.

1. The Haven, Cellardyke

The Haven is located on Shore Street in Cellardyke. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
The beer garden. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
The main public area is on the ground floor. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents

This popular pub and restaurant is located in the attractive East Neuk of Fife.

The Haven Bar and Restaurant has a “prominent” position on Shore Street in Cellardyke.

The venue features an L-shaped lounge bar and restaurant.

It also has a large lounge area, which has a fireplace, and a pool room.

Another bar is located on the first floor and provides access to the beer garden.

The Haven is being marketed for a guide price of £420,000 by Cornerstone Business Agents.

2. The Exchequer, Kirkcaldy

The Exchequer pub on Kirkcaldy High Street. Image: Savills
The spacious bar area in The Exchequer. Image: Savills
The beer garden. Image: Savills

This venue on Kirkcaldy High Street has been described by its owner Stonegate Group as the town’s “most welcoming and friendly venue”.

The Exchequer has a spacious bar area and the pub is split into different sections.

Its terraced building is spread over three floors and also has a beer garden.

The Exchequer is being marketed by Savills for offers over £1.4 million.

3. The Ship Inn, Limekilns

Pub looks directly out onto the Firth of Forth.
The Ship Inn looks directly out onto the Firth of Forth. Image: Stutter and Parker
Cosy pub bar.
The cosy pub bar at the Ship Inn. Image: Stutter and Parker
Restaurant area caters for up to 40 diners.
The restaurant area can cater for up to 40 diners. Image: Stutter and Parker
Living room.
The spacious living room on the upper floor. Image: Stutter and Parker

This 200-year-old waterside pub is on the scenic Promenade in Limekilns near Dunfermline.

The inn is said to have been visited by two fictional characters in the Robert Louis Stevenson novel Kidnapped before they crossed the Firth of Forth.

It comprises a cosy pub and restaurant that can host up to 40 guests on the ground floor.

Meanwhile, there is living space on the upper floors and to the rear of the property.

The accommodation has been described as “highly unusual” because of its generous size.

Four bedrooms, three bathrooms and private garden with a decked area make it suitable for a family.

The Ship Inn is being marketed by Strutt and Parker for offers over £535,000.

4. The Thrums Hotel, Kirriemuir

The Thrums Hotel on Bank Street in Kirriemuir. Image: Graham and Sibbald
The bar is on the lower floor of the hotel. Image: Graham and Sibbald
The beer garden in the outdoor patio area. Image: Graham and Sibbald

A pub, dining room and small function room are features of this nine-bedroom hotel in Kirriemuir.

The previously family-run business was put up for sale in August 2024.

It is also home to an outdoor patio area, a lounge and private accommodation for owners.

Graham & Sibbald describes the hotel as offering its “guests the best of both with charming features and modern comfortable accommodation”.

The Thrums Hotel is being marketed by Graham & Sibbald for offers of around £750,000.

5. Cookies Bar, Dundee

Cookies Bar is located about halfway up the Hilltown in Dundee. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The property is home to a single bar. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The pub focuses on its drinks offer. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

This busy pub includes a single bar, which focuses on serving drinks rather than food.

Cookies Bar is located around halfway up the Hilltown, which means it isn’t too far from Dundee city centre.

It has been described as suitable for a “hands-on operator”.

Cookies Bar is being marketed by Rosie Fraser Real Estate for £120,000.

6. The Last Tram, Dundee

The Last Tram in Lochee from the outside. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The bar area on the ground floor. Image: Prime Property Locations
The first floor has a function room and an additional small bar. Image: Prime Property Locations

The Last Tram on the High Street in Lochee is being auctioned off as its owner prepares to retire after 40 years.

Prime Property Auctions says the venue is being sold at “a huge discount to ensure auction sale”.

Its ground floor hosts the main bar and a lounge area.

Meanwhile, a first-floor function room includes a smaller bar area and the venue also has a rear garden.

The Last Tram is being marketed by Prime Property Auctions for a guide price of £90,000.

7. The Caledonian, Perth

The Caledonian is located at 235-237 High Street in Perth. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
The cosy bar. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
The Caledonian’s public area has been described as “atmospheric”. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents

This popular pub is nestled in the heart of Perth.

The High Street venue features a large bar, which has a spacious back bar gantry.

It also has a fully equipped kitchen.

Cornerstone Business Agents describes the pub as “snug” and “atmospheric”.

The Caledonian is being marketed by Cornerstone Business Agents at a guide price of £5,500.

8. Thistle Hotel, Milnathort

Thistle Road is on New Road in Milnathort. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The bar area in the Thistle Hotel. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The outdoor seating area. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

The six-bedroom Thistle Hotel has a bar, lounge and a restaurant.

A public bar area and function suite are at the rear of the hotel, which is popular with locals and holidaymakers.

Outdoor seating is also available and it is known for hosting live music sessions and karaoke nights.

The Thistle Hotel is being marketed by McEwan Fraser Legal for offers over £450,000.

