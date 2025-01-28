Photos of Stirling buildings battered during Storm Eowyn as damage is assessed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Photos of Stirling buildings battered during Storm Eowyn as damage is assessed

Almost 100 roads were closed due to fallen trees and debris, while many buildings have been forced to shut their doors.

The SEPA building in Stirling was badly damaged during Friday's storm. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
The SEPA building in Stirling was badly damaged during Friday's storm. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
By Isla Glen

Storm Eowyn has passed but many buildings across Stirling and the surrounding area have been left with damage.

Nearly 100 roads were closed due to fallen trees and debris, while thousands of residents were left without power after Friday’s extreme weather.

Approximately 45 properties still had not had electricity restored by Tuesday morning.

While all schools in the Stirling area were closed during the storm, several school buildings suffered damage in the high winds.

Fintry Primary School reopened on Tuesday, while other sites – Borestone and Bridge of Allan – are still unsafe.

Local man Calum MacPhail captured footage of Borestone Primary during the storm that you can watch below.

Closed roads include Greenwood Avenue (behind the Back Walk in the city centre), Stroneslaney Road between Strathyre and Balquhidder, Newton Loan in Dunblane,
and Conic Way in Drymen.

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “We would like to thank our staff, partners and communities for their efforts in keeping vital services going and looking after the most vulnerable in our communities during one of the worst storms of recent times.

“We will continue to keep residents and communities updated as we continue the recovery from this extreme weather event.”

We’ve compiled a comprehensive list of storm-related building closures and their expected reopening times.

Borestone Primary School

Debris caused by Storm Eowyn at Borestone Primary. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Borestone Primary School sustained roof damage during Friday’s bad weather.

Both the school and the nursery were closed on Monday and Tuesday.

It will also be shut on Wednesday, however work is underway to set up an exclusion zone in the playground.

Some children may need to move to other learning spaces in the school.

A re-opening time is yet to be confirmed by Stirling Council.

Debris was still at the school on Monday. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

The Back Walk/Greenwood Avenue

A road and path closure has been enforced on the Back Walk. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Large rocks and boulders from the Back Walk have led to a path and road closure.

Greenwood Avenue has been blocked off until the damage is assessed.

Specialist engineers will survey the area this week and an update will be issued in due course.

Rocks have fallen as a result of the storm. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Bridge of Allan Primary School

Part of Bridge of Allan Primary School’s roof has blown off. Image: Greg Boyd

Bridge of Allan Primary School also suffered damage to its roof.

While the nursery reopened on Tuesday, the school is still closed.

Further updates will be issued once the full extent of the damage and repairing it is realised.

Alpha Centre, Fallin

Damage to the roof at the Alpha Centre in Fallin. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

The Alpha Centre in Fallin will be shut this week after the storm caused damage to its roof.

People with bookings at the community centre have been advised of the closure.

The unexpected closure means weekly events, such as Grub Hub, have been called off.

The area has been made safe for the neighbouring school.

SEPA Stirling

Severe damage was caused at the SEPA building in Stirling. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) had its Castle Business Park building damaged in Storm Eowyn.

Contractors are currently assessing the damage, with an update expected shortly.

It could take days or weeks to assess the full extent of the damage. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

