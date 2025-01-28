Photos of Stirling buildings battered during Storm Eowyn as damage is assessed

Storm Eowyn has passed but many buildings across Stirling and the surrounding area have been left with damage.

Nearly 100 roads were closed due to fallen trees and debris, while thousands of residents were left without power after Friday’s extreme weather.

Approximately 45 properties still had not had electricity restored by Tuesday morning.

While all schools in the Stirling area were closed during the storm, several school buildings suffered damage in the high winds.

Fintry Primary School reopened on Tuesday, while other sites – Borestone and Bridge of Allan – are still unsafe.

Local man Calum MacPhail captured footage of Borestone Primary during the storm that you can watch below.

Closed roads include Greenwood Avenue (behind the Back Walk in the city centre), Stroneslaney Road between Strathyre and Balquhidder, Newton Loan in Dunblane,

and Conic Way in Drymen.

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “We would like to thank our staff, partners and communities for their efforts in keeping vital services going and looking after the most vulnerable in our communities during one of the worst storms of recent times.

“We will continue to keep residents and communities updated as we continue the recovery from this extreme weather event.”

We’ve compiled a comprehensive list of storm-related building closures and their expected reopening times.

Borestone Primary School

Borestone Primary School sustained roof damage during Friday’s bad weather.

Both the school and the nursery were closed on Monday and Tuesday.

It will also be shut on Wednesday, however work is underway to set up an exclusion zone in the playground.

Some children may need to move to other learning spaces in the school.

A re-opening time is yet to be confirmed by Stirling Council.

The Back Walk/Greenwood Avenue

Large rocks and boulders from the Back Walk have led to a path and road closure.

Greenwood Avenue has been blocked off until the damage is assessed.

Specialist engineers will survey the area this week and an update will be issued in due course.

Bridge of Allan Primary School

Bridge of Allan Primary School also suffered damage to its roof.

While the nursery reopened on Tuesday, the school is still closed.

Further updates will be issued once the full extent of the damage and repairing it is realised.

Alpha Centre, Fallin

The Alpha Centre in Fallin will be shut this week after the storm caused damage to its roof.

People with bookings at the community centre have been advised of the closure.

The unexpected closure means weekly events, such as Grub Hub, have been called off.

The area has been made safe for the neighbouring school.

SEPA Stirling

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) had its Castle Business Park building damaged in Storm Eowyn.

Contractors are currently assessing the damage, with an update expected shortly.

