Benjamin Siegrist on the move again as ex-Dundee United No1 lands Serie A switch

Former Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist has landed a move to Serie A side Genoa.

Siegrist, 32, made 145 appearances for the Tangerines following his arrival in the summer of 2018, playing in key part in the club returning to the Premiership and consolidating in the top-flight.

The big stopper’s move earned him a switch to Celtic in 2022, but he never came close to cementing a starting berth and played just two games in two years – League Cup wins over Motherwell and Ross County.

Ex-Aston Villa youngster Siegrist joined Neil Lennon at Rapid Bucharest last summer bust has swiftly jumped at the opportunity to link up with Il Grifone.

He is likely to play back-up to Nicola Leali between the stick for Genoa, who are currently 12th in Serie A following their win against Monza on Monday evening.