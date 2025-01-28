£101k Angus Council director retires early as leadership review continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£101k Angus Council director retires early as leadership review continues

Vibrant communities and sustainable growth director Alison Smith will leave Angus Council this week after nearly 30 years.

By Graham Brown
Angus Council director of vibrant communities and sustainable growth Alison Smith retires this week. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus Council director of vibrant communities and sustainable growth Alison Smith retires this week. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A top Angus Council official is taking early retirement, with no indication when, or if, she will be replaced.

Director of vibrant communities and sustainable growth, Alison Smith, will leave her £101,000-a-year post this week.

She has worked with the authority for almost 30 years.

But the council has given no indication of whether the role will be filled as a review of senior management continues.

Review after council’s second-in-command steps down

Council chief executive Kathryn Lindsay instigated the corporate leadership review last September.

It followed the departure of former council depute chief executive Mark Armstrong from his £127,000 post.

Ms Lindsay later defended hiring external consultants to look at the top brass structure.

The chief executive said the cost would be “quite minimal”.

“Rather than just looking at that ourselves and considering our options, we will be asking for a little bit of external support to reflect adequately what’s happening elsewhere in the country,” she said at the time.

Economic development role

Ms Smith led the council’s economic development team before being appointed to her current role.

She has overseen projects including the Mercury programme, a £1 billion partnership vision led with Tay Cities Deal funding.

Another Tay Cities project was a planned £6 million rural mobility hub.

Angus rural mobility hub project at Brechin.
Brechin was earmarked for development of an Angus Rural Mobility Hub. Image: Angus Council.

It was earmarked for land at Brechin Business Park beside the A90.

But the council was unable to finalise a deal with Dalhousie Estates.

Last July, it announced it was looking for an alternative location.

There has been no progress update since then.

A council spokesperson said: “Alison Smith, director of vibrant communities and sustainable growth, will officially retire at the end of January 2025 having worked with Angus Council since 1996.

“This will be an early retirement under the council’s agreed processes.

“The wider review of leadership arrangements will take into account all senior leadership portfolios and will report to elected members following the necessary consultation and engagement.”

The council has given no indication of when the management review outcome is expected.

