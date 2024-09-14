Angus Council chief executive defends bringing in consultants for top team review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus Council chief executive defends bringing in consultants for top team review

Kathryn Lindsay has signalled a possible shake-up of the authority's management structure following the retiral of her second-in command.

By Graham Brown
Angus Council CEO Kathryn Lindsay. Image: Supplied
Angus Council’s chief executive says commissioning independent experts for a review of her top management team will involve a “minimal” spend.

But Kathryn Lindsay couldn’t put a figure on the likely cost when pressed for an answer by councillors.

However she defended the approach, saying it is important Angus knows how other authorities operate at the top tier.

The review was sparked by the retiral of depute chief executive Mark Armstrong this summer.

New political leadership at Angus Council

Mr Armstrong’s departure has been one of several changes at officer and member level.

Former chief social work officer and families director Ms Lindsay succeeded Margo Williamson as chief executive last year.

Angus House council headquarters at Forfar.
Angus House council headquarters in Forfar. Image: Graham and Sibbald

And this week saw two key moves in the SNP ruling group.

Montrose councillor Bill Duff became council leader after we revealed how former Dundee City Council leader John Alexander was brought in as peacemaker to sort out division in the administration.

And Forfar member Linda Clark was appointed Provost.

The review of the £1m-a-year management team was raised at a full council meeting on Thursday.

Ms Lindsay was also unable to tell councillors when it would be complete.

She said: “There’s no fixed timescale.

“The external support to be very clear is quite minimal.

“It really is just to make sure our scrutiny of our arrangements and benchmarking is absolutely robust.

“Rather than just looking at that ourselves and considering our options we will be asking for a little bit of external support to reflect adequately what’s happening elsewhere in the country.”

The review cost, she said, would come from slippage in the £127,000-a-year deputy chief executive vacancy and other director posts unfilled last year.

“There’s a sufficiency of funding to cover what I anticipate will be reasonably minimal external advice costs.”

