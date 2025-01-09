Dundee pub owner selling venue at ‘huge discount’ after 40 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Dundee pub owner selling venue at ‘huge discount’ after 40 years

The Last Tram in Lochee is being auctioned off.

By James Simpson
The Last Tram in Lochee. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The Last Tram in Lochee. Image: Prime Property Auctions

A Dundee pub is being sold at a “huge discount” as the owner prepares to retire after more than 40 years.

The Last Tram on High Street, Lochee, is being auctioned off.

JiB Properties and Investments Limited has owned the building for more than four decades.

James Boyle from the firm says he has decided to sell up with “retirement around the corner”.

The pub is being offered with a guide price of £90,000 through Prime Property Auctions, which describes it as a “fantastic commercial opportunity”.

The main bar area at the Lochee venue. Image: Prime Property Auctions

The building is currently occupied and the pending sale would not impact the current tenant.

Potential buyers would be getting a “fantastic yielding investment”, according to the seller.

It also says the seller will consider a pre-auction offer and The Last Tram is being sold at a “huge discount to ensure auction sale”.

The bar area leading to the lounge. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The lounge with pool table. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The kitchen. Image: Prime Property Auctions

The ground floor comprises a main bar area, lounge, kitchen, toilet facilities and storage space.

On the first floor, the pub has a function space with a small bar area, seating and toilets.

The property also features a rear stairwell leading down to a shared rear garden space.

The first-floor function room. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The room has a small bar area. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The rear garden. Image: Prime Property Auctions

Elsewhere, Cookies Bar in Dundee is still on the market after going up for sale in February 2024.

And plans have been lodged to turn the former Benson’s Bar on Arbroath Road into a takeaway.

Conversation