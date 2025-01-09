Dundee pub owner selling venue at ‘huge discount’ after 40 years

A Dundee pub is being sold at a “huge discount” as the owner prepares to retire after more than 40 years.

The Last Tram on High Street, Lochee, is being auctioned off.

JiB Properties and Investments Limited has owned the building for more than four decades.

James Boyle from the firm says he has decided to sell up with “retirement around the corner”.

The pub is being offered with a guide price of £90,000 through Prime Property Auctions, which describes it as a “fantastic commercial opportunity”.

The building is currently occupied and the pending sale would not impact the current tenant.

Potential buyers would be getting a “fantastic yielding investment”, according to the seller.

It also says the seller will consider a pre-auction offer and The Last Tram is being sold at a “huge discount to ensure auction sale”.

The ground floor comprises a main bar area, lounge, kitchen, toilet facilities and storage space.

On the first floor, the pub has a function space with a small bar area, seating and toilets.

The property also features a rear stairwell leading down to a shared rear garden space.

Elsewhere, Cookies Bar in Dundee is still on the market after going up for sale in February 2024.

And plans have been lodged to turn the former Benson’s Bar on Arbroath Road into a takeaway.