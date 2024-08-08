Owner puts Kirriemuir hotel up for sale after 33 years

The owner of a family-run hotel in Kirriemuir says he will miss it “very much” after putting the business up for sale.

Dave Clark, 61, says he felt it was the “right time” to sell The Thrums Hotel on Bank Street after being at the helm for 33 years.

He hopes to spend more time travelling with his wife, Karen, having run the venue since 1991.

Kirriemuir hotel owner will ‘miss it very much’ as business goes up for sale

Dave told The Courier: “It has been a great place to live and stay, it just got to the point where we wanted more time to travel and things like that.

“It has always been hands-on.

“It is a really good business and it has been really good to me.

“It’s in a lovely area and it is always busy.

“I will miss it very much, it is a huge part of my life but I have never had the time to travel and do things like that.”

Dave took over The Thrums at the age of 28 after previously working in the hospitality industry with his dad.

He has since been helped by his daughters Ellen, 28, and Freya, 22.

And although he thinks it is the right time to put the hotel on the market, he expects to be sticking around for a while longer.

Hopes of finding ‘young and enthusiastic’ new owner for The Thrums Hotel in Kirriemuir

He said: “It could take a long time for buyers to come along but we thought now is the right time to put it on the market.

“There is a good chance of me being here a while longer.

“I would like to see someone coming in who is young and enthusiastic.”

The hotel employs five full-time staff and about 10 part-time staff, who Dave hopes will stay on to help any new owners.

The Kirriemuir hotel is being sold for offers around £750,000.

Graham & Sibbald, which is marketing the venue for sale, describes it as “an established and very well presented nine-bedroom hotel that offers its guests the best of both with charming features and modern comfortable accommodation”.

It has a public bar, dining room and small function room and comes with private owner’s accommodation.

This includes two bedrooms, a lounge and a shower room.

There is also car parking for about 20 cars and a patio terrace for outdoor dining.