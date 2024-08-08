Owner puts Kirriemuir hotel up for sale after 33 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owner puts Kirriemuir hotel up for sale after 33 years

Owner Dave Clark says he will miss The Thrums Hotel "very much".

By Ellidh Aitken
The Thrums owner Dave Clark with daughters Ellen and Freya. Image: Dave Clark/Graham & Sibbald
The Thrums owner Dave Clark with daughters Ellen and Freya. Image: Dave Clark/Graham & Sibbald

The owner of a family-run hotel in Kirriemuir says he will miss it “very much” after putting the business up for sale.

Dave Clark, 61, says he felt it was the “right time” to sell The Thrums Hotel on Bank Street after being at the helm for 33 years.

He hopes to spend more time travelling with his wife, Karen, having run the venue since 1991.

Kirriemuir hotel owner will ‘miss it very much’ as business goes up for sale

Dave told The Courier: “It has been a great place to live and stay, it just got to the point where we wanted more time to travel and things like that.

“It has always been hands-on.

“It is a really good business and it has been really good to me.

“It’s in a lovely area and it is always busy.

“I will miss it very much, it is a huge part of my life but I have never had the time to travel and do things like that.”

The Thrums Hotel in Kirriemuir. Image: Graham & Sibbald
The outdoor patio. Image: Graham & Sibbald

Dave took over The Thrums at the age of 28 after previously working in the hospitality industry with his dad.

He has since been helped by his daughters Ellen, 28, and Freya, 22.

And although he thinks it is the right time to put the hotel on the market, he expects to be sticking around for a while longer.

Hopes of finding ‘young and enthusiastic’ new owner for The Thrums Hotel in Kirriemuir

He said: “It could take a long time for buyers to come along but we thought now is the right time to put it on the market.

“There is a good chance of me being here a while longer.

“I would like to see someone coming in who is young and enthusiastic.”

The hotel employs five full-time staff and about 10 part-time staff, who Dave hopes will stay on to help any new owners.

The Kirriemuir hotel is being sold for offers around £750,000.

The lounge. Image: Graham & Sibbald
There is a public bar and dining room. Image: Graham & Sibbald
Inside the hotel’s public areas. Image: Graham & Sibbald
The hotel also has a function room. Image: Graham & Sibbald
The hotel bar. Image: Graham & Sibbald
Another view of the bar. Image: Graham & Sibbald
The hotel has nine bedrooms. Image: Graham & Sibbald
Inside the hotel’s rooms. Image: Graham & Sibbald
The hotel has been under the same ownership for 33 years. Image: Graham & Sibbald
Another of the hotel rooms. Image: Graham & Sibbald

Graham & Sibbald, which is marketing the venue for sale, describes it as “an established and very well presented nine-bedroom hotel that offers its guests the best of both with charming features and modern comfortable accommodation”.

It has a public bar, dining room and small function room and comes with private owner’s accommodation.

This includes two bedrooms, a lounge and a shower room.

There is also car parking for about 20 cars and a patio terrace for outdoor dining.

