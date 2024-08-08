Pitlochry scalding death hotel manager says issues could have been fixed decades earlier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Pitlochry scalding death hotel manager says issues could have been fixed decades earlier

The manager of the hotel where the tragedy happened has been giving evidence at Wallace Hunter's fatal accident inquiry.

By Tim Bugler, Central Scotland News
Christopher Stanton/ Wallace Hunter
Hotel manager Christopher Stanton gave evidence at the fatal accident inquiry into Wallace Hunter's death at the hotel. Image: Central Scotland News

The manager of a hotel where an elderly guest was scalded to death told a death inquiry of his “heartbreak” the tragedy was linked to a problem that could have been rectified “decades” earlier.

Wallace Hunter, 75, a retired precision engineer, died from 83% burns after going for a shower on the final day of a coach trip with his wife to the Pitlochry Hydro Hotel.

Efforts to rescue him were hampered by the fact the bathroom door opened outwards, bolted on the inside, and had no exterior emergency release as would be the case in new buildings.

When it was finally opened, Mr Hunter, from Eaglesham, Renfrewshire, was found in a bath of water so “scalding” when a police officer tried to pull out the plug, it came away in his hands.

Firefighters had to wear protective gloves to lift him out.

Wallace Hunter
Wallace Hunter died in the tragedy.

Christopher Stanton, 56, general manager of the hotel for almost a quarter of a century, accepted he was partly to blame for what had occurred with the door.

He told a fatal accident inquiry, at Alloa Sheriff Court: “I’ve thought a lot about this.

“When you imagine not just the scenario we’re talking about here but any number of different scenarios, we’d have been in the same situation where we couldn’t get into the room.

“I’ve got to take a percentage of the responsibility for that.

“If asked a direct question – could I have foreseen this was a problem? – the answer has to be yes.

“But I didn’t and nor did anybody else. I wish I had.

“I just shudder at the reality that came about that morning because of something that could have been dealt with sooner – 20 years, 30 years before.

“I’m heartbroken.”

The inquiry previously heard of the desperate attempts to break down the door after staff and guests realised what was happening.

Christopher Stanton leaves Alloa Sheriff Court
Christopher Stanton gave evidence at the inquiry at Alloa Sheriff Court. Image: Central Scotland News

Mr Stanton estimated replacing the locks with safety release versions would have cost only £80 a room.

All bathrooms at the hotel with outward-opening doors have now had their locks removed completely, he added.

The inquiry heard a Health and Safety Executive investigation into the December 2019 tragedy found the mixer tap in Mr and Mrs Hunter’s bathroom was more than 30 years old, its temperature control was “very sensitive” and it did not satisfactorily isolate the hot water when the cold water shut off.

Procurator fiscal depute Gail Adair said: “In other words, if there was a cold water failure, the thermostatic valve would not operate to stop the hot water coming through at excessive temperature.”

Mr Stanton admitted old-style shower and bath taps which were then still in use in 11 rooms at the 73-bedroom hotel hotel – including Mr and Mrs Hunter’s – were “confusing and complicated”.

The inquiry heard 19 complaints about the controls, high temperatures, “boiling hot” showers or lack of cold water, were recorded in the hotel maintenance log in the nine months leading up to Mr Hunter’s death.

Pitlochry Hydro Hotel
There had been multiple complaints about the water at the Pitlochry Hydro hotel.

The temperature control on the shower in Mr and Mrs Hunter’s room was logged as “iffy” and the shower reported as “too hot” only weeks before the tragedy.

Other entries relating to other rooms referred to showers being “difficult to regulate”; “boiling hot, temperature handle not working”; and “tap control of temperature not working well”.

Mr Stanton said: “I’d be the first one to admit it was a nuisance.

“Sometimes it might just been a case of an elderly person not being able to turn a tap properly.

“There was lots of that going on.”

He said it was a regular occurrence for someone to report the mixers as not working.

Alloa Sheriff Court
The inquiry is being held at Alloa Sheriff Court.

Mr Stanton said all the older-style taps were replaced in November last year.

He said:. “There was a big cost involved but there would have been an opportunity to update them sooner.”

He said he had thought his priority regarding the Pitlochry hotel’s “quite antiquated” hot water system was keeping temperatures high enough to prevent the growth of Legionella bacteria.

He said: “Over 20 years as manager we’d recorded maybe two or three scalds, minor ones, so I didn’t think we had a problem with that.”

Ms Adair asked: “So the possibility of somebody receiving a fatal injury from scalding was not something that was in your mind?”

Mr Stanton replied: “I can look the family in the eye because I couldn’t imagine that, in any scenario.”

The inquiry heard the hotel attracted a large number of elderly coach party guests for whom Legionnaires’ Disease would have been serious.

The company that owned the hotel has since gone into liquidation and it is now under new ownership.

The inquiry, before Sheriff John McRitchie, continues on Monday.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Tinder logo on phone
Jury hears of Fife rapist's revenge porn threat
Royal Scots Dragoon Guards sign
Sheriff slams former soldier for 'wicked, cruel, cowardly' stamp attack on woman in Dundee
Derek Lamond
Predator raped girl and tried to rape another in Fife attacks
Denis Griffin
Electrician broke pensioner's nose in Camperdown Park puppy row
Emil Pencierzynski crashed into a Crieff house.
Teen fined for crashing car into Crieff pensioner's living room in Storm Babet
Keith Cameron graduation photo
Fife paramedic lecturer arrested at graduation dinner over child sexual abuse material
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Octogenarian driver and a 'beacon of light'
High Court in Edinburgh.
Forfar driver hit knife-wielding rival with car in front garden
Glenrothes bus station
Teen 'smashed' rival with head stamps at Glenrothes bus station
Josh McLean
Dundee abuser hit victim's car at McDonald's and issued death threats