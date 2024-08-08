Raith Rovers land 6-figure windfall as Kieron Bowie joins Hibs from Fulham

Raith Rovers are expected to receive a six-figure windfall after Kieron Bowie sealed a £600,000 move to Hibernian.

The Stark’s Park outfit inserted a sell-on clause in their initial £150,000 deal when Bowie left for Fulham in 2020.

Despite the 21-year-old’s failure to make the breakthrough with the English Premier League side, it has proved a shrewd move by Raith.

It is thought the Stark’s Park club are due 20 per cent of the fee, which would result in a £120,000 bonus.

Bowie has caught the eye of Hibs on loan at Northampton Town in the last two seasons and playing for his country.

The Scotland U/21 striker, who made his debut for Rovers as a 16-year-old whilst still at school, has scored three times in nine appearances in dark blue.

He also netted 13 goals in 76 outings for Northampton, who he helped to promotion from League Two last year.

Hibs have handed the marksman a four-year contract and spent a significant six-figure fee on the Fifer.

Extra dimension

The transfer will be celebrated at his hometown club where the six-figure sum will be gladly received.

As well as still seeking to be active in the transfer market, Rovers will have encountered unexpected extra costs with their sacking of manager Ian Murray.

Hibs head coach David Gray commented: “Kieron is an exciting Scottish talent, and we’re thrilled to bring him to the club.

“He can play anywhere across the front three and his pace and power will give us an extra dimension going forward. He has all the attributes to be a success in this league.

“Players of Kieron’s ability and potential are always in high-demand, so to sign a player of his calibre shows the ambition that we’ve got here.”