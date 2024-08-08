Raith Rovers land 6-figure windfall as Kieron Bowie joins Hibs from Fulham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers land 6-figure windfall as Kieron Bowie joins Hibs from Fulham

The former Stark's Park youngster has penned a four-year deal at Easter Road.

By Iain Collin
Former Raith Rovers favourite Kieron Bowie in Hibernian colours.
Raith Rovers will benefit from Kieron Bowie's move to Hibs. Image: Alan Rennie.

Raith Rovers are expected to receive a six-figure windfall after Kieron Bowie sealed a £600,000 move to Hibernian.

The Stark’s Park outfit inserted a sell-on clause in their initial £150,000 deal when Bowie left for Fulham in 2020.

Despite the 21-year-old’s failure to make the breakthrough with the English Premier League side, it has proved a shrewd move by Raith.

Kieron Bowie in action for Raith Rovers in 2019.
Kieron Bowie in action for Raith Rovers in 2019. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

It is thought the Stark’s Park club are due 20 per cent of the fee, which would result in a £120,000 bonus.

Bowie has caught the eye of Hibs on loan at Northampton Town in the last two seasons and playing for his country.

The Scotland U/21 striker, who made his debut for Rovers as a 16-year-old whilst still at school, has scored three times in nine appearances in dark blue.

He also netted 13 goals in 76 outings for Northampton, who he helped to promotion from League Two last year.

Hibs have handed the marksman a four-year contract and spent a significant six-figure fee on the Fifer.

Extra dimension

The transfer will be celebrated at his hometown club where the six-figure sum will be gladly received.

As well as still seeking to be active in the transfer market, Rovers will have encountered unexpected extra costs with their sacking of manager Ian Murray.

Hibs head coach David Gray commented: “Kieron is an exciting Scottish talent, and we’re thrilled to bring him to the club.

“He can play anywhere across the front three and his pace and power will give us an extra dimension going forward. He has all the attributes to be a success in this league.

“Players of Kieron’s ability and potential are always in high-demand, so to sign a player of his calibre shows the ambition that we’ve got here.”

