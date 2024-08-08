Luxury Broughty Ferry flat granted short-term let licence despite neighbour objections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luxury Broughty Ferry flat granted short-term let licence despite neighbour objections

The property at the former Eastern Primary School building has a 4.96 rating on Airbnb.

By Laura Devlin
Eastern Residences in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson
Eastern Residences in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson

A luxury Broughty Ferry flat has been approved as a short-term let despite a raft of objections from neighbours.

The property, located in the former Eastern Primary School building, has operated as an Airbnb for a little over two years.

But under new Scottish Government legislation, all short-term lets now require a licence to run.

Existing operators had until October 1 2023 to apply for a licence and are allowed to continue letting their accommodation until a decision has been made by the council.

At a meeting of Dundee City Council’s licencing committee on Thursday, members heard an application for the property at Whinny Brae.

Reviews for the Whinny Brae property on Airbnb. Image: Airbnb.

Described on Airbnb as a “quirky conversion”, the two-bed, two bathroom property can host up to four people.

The listing says it’s a “convenient location just minutes from the beach and town centre” – making it the “perfect backdrop for a stay in this popular seaside borough”.

It’s priced at £135 per night and has a 4.96 rating.

Safety fears raised

However, the application for the short-term let drew a raft of objections from neighbours in the block.

Among the concerns raised was the use of the building’s communal door by guests and fears the entry code could be shared with strangers.

The property is owned by Dundee businessman Kenneth Macarthur and managed by Clark Anderson Properties.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Macarthur described himself as “Broughty Ferry born and bred” – adding he wanted to showcase the area to visitors and boost the local economy.

Inside the Whiny Brae property. Image: Airbnb.

A representative for Clark Anderson Properties also spoke, saying there had been no issues raised with the short-term let in the 27 months it had been operating.

He added that any resident concerns would be addressed.

Despite 14 objections being lodged ahead of the licensing meeting, just two neighbours made representations to the committee.

Members subsequently agreed to grant the short-term let licence, with a provision the application would be revisited in six months to ensure compliance.

