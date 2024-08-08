Luxury Broughty Ferry flat granted short-term let licence despite neighbour objections

A luxury Broughty Ferry flat has been approved as a short-term let despite a raft of objections from neighbours.

The property, located in the former Eastern Primary School building, has operated as an Airbnb for a little over two years.

But under new Scottish Government legislation, all short-term lets now require a licence to run.

Existing operators had until October 1 2023 to apply for a licence and are allowed to continue letting their accommodation until a decision has been made by the council.

At a meeting of Dundee City Council’s licencing committee on Thursday, members heard an application for the property at Whinny Brae.

Described on Airbnb as a “quirky conversion”, the two-bed, two bathroom property can host up to four people.

The listing says it’s a “convenient location just minutes from the beach and town centre” – making it the “perfect backdrop for a stay in this popular seaside borough”.

It’s priced at £135 per night and has a 4.96 rating.

Safety fears raised

However, the application for the short-term let drew a raft of objections from neighbours in the block.

Among the concerns raised was the use of the building’s communal door by guests and fears the entry code could be shared with strangers.

The property is owned by Dundee businessman Kenneth Macarthur and managed by Clark Anderson Properties.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Macarthur described himself as “Broughty Ferry born and bred” – adding he wanted to showcase the area to visitors and boost the local economy.

A representative for Clark Anderson Properties also spoke, saying there had been no issues raised with the short-term let in the 27 months it had been operating.

He added that any resident concerns would be addressed.

Despite 14 objections being lodged ahead of the licensing meeting, just two neighbours made representations to the committee.

Members subsequently agreed to grant the short-term let licence, with a provision the application would be revisited in six months to ensure compliance.