Super-ASBOs for Dundee dealers who whinged about impact of Covid

Two crime gang members will be tracked for two years on their release from jail after each being hit with a ‘super-Asbo’.

Craig Garland, 37, and Brandon Guthrie, 31, were back in the dock for a brief hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday.

They were each jailed for almost four years in December for their involvement in a leading Dundee-based mob who planned to flood Scotland with cocaine.

The duo – snared as part of the “Operation Ranger” police probe – complained at one stage how the covid pandemic had hit their high-level drug-dealing.

Crime prevention orders

After they admitted their guilt, prosecutors moved for the pair to be made subject of a Serious Crime Prevention Order (SCPO).

These are now regularly enforced to tackle and restrict criminals on being freed from prison.

Advocate depute John McElroy KC told the court: “I have had both orders in their current form served on Mr Garland and Mr Guthrie.

“The terms of the orders have been agreed between counsel for both and the Crown.”

Lord Arthurson imposed the SCPOs on the pair and will last for two years.

EnchroChat

The court previously heard how the duo were said to be working under the orders of gang boss Ronald Ferrie, who later died in 2021.

The clan was caught after the law authorities busted the EncroChat phone network favoured by criminals.

Encrypted messages included chats about high purity cocaine valued at £41,000 per kilogram.

Guthrie moaned to Garland at one stage how in April 2020 – at the height of the covid lockdown – that coronavirus had “resulted in a £400,000 reduction in revenue” to their criminal associates.

It was described as a “f***ing disaster”.

The pair, both of Dundee, pleaded guilty to charges of being involved in serious organised crime as well as the supply of cocaine in 2020.

