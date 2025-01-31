Super-ASBOs for Dundee dealers who whinged about impact of Covid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Super-ASBOs for Dundee dealers who whinged about impact of Covid

Craig Garland, 37, and Brandon Guthrie, 31, were back in the dock for a brief hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday.

By Grant McCabe
Craig Garland and Brandon Guthrie were jailed their involvement in a leading Dundee-based mob who planned to flood Scotland with cocaine.
Craig Garland and Brandon Guthrie were jailed their involvement in a leading Dundee-based mob who planned to flood Scotland with cocaine.

Two crime gang members will be tracked for two years on their release from jail after each being hit with a ‘super-Asbo’.

Craig Garland, 37, and Brandon Guthrie, 31, were back in the dock for a brief hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday.

They were each jailed for almost four years in December for their involvement in a leading Dundee-based mob who planned to flood Scotland with cocaine.

The duo – snared as part of the “Operation Ranger” police probe – complained at one stage how the covid pandemic had hit their high-level drug-dealing.

Crime prevention orders

After they admitted their guilt, prosecutors moved for the pair to be made subject of a Serious Crime Prevention Order (SCPO).

These are now regularly enforced to tackle and restrict criminals on being freed from prison.

Advocate depute John McElroy KC told the court: “I have had both orders in their current form served on Mr Garland and Mr Guthrie.

“The terms of the orders have been agreed between counsel for both and the Crown.”

Lord Arthurson imposed the SCPOs on the pair and will last for two years.

EnchroChat

The court previously heard how the duo were said to be working under the orders of gang boss Ronald Ferrie, who later died in 2021.

The dealers used EncoChat to trade drugs in Dundee.. Image: Shutterstock

The clan was caught after the law authorities busted the EncroChat phone network favoured by criminals.

Encrypted messages included chats about high purity cocaine valued at £41,000 per kilogram.

Guthrie moaned to Garland at one stage how in April 2020 – at the height of the covid lockdown – that coronavirus had “resulted in a £400,000 reduction in revenue” to their criminal associates.

It was described as a “f***ing disaster”.

The pair, both of Dundee, pleaded guilty to charges of being involved in serious organised crime as well as the supply of cocaine in 2020.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Craig Garland and Brandon Guthrie were jailed their involvement in a leading Dundee-based mob who planned to flood Scotland with cocaine.
Remorseless dad who raped 16-year-old in Perthshire with his son is jailed
Mathew Mclean
Jail for Coupar Angus sex attacker who preyed on woman while she slept next…
Craig Garland and Brandon Guthrie were jailed their involvement in a leading Dundee-based mob who planned to flood Scotland with cocaine.
Stirling Sheriff Court round-up — Hasta la vista, baby
Dundee Sheriff Court
Tooled-up Dundee dad lunged at cops with knife and screwdriver after two-day drug binge
Craig Garland and Brandon Guthrie were jailed their involvement in a leading Dundee-based mob who planned to flood Scotland with cocaine.
Fife man urged to write apology letter to neighbour after threats with garden hoe
Craig Garland and Brandon Guthrie were jailed their involvement in a leading Dundee-based mob who planned to flood Scotland with cocaine.
Sex pest football fan groped Perth barmaid and clubbed man with guitar
Craig Garland and Brandon Guthrie were jailed their involvement in a leading Dundee-based mob who planned to flood Scotland with cocaine.
Thursday court round-up — Sabotaging the family unit
Craig Garland and Brandon Guthrie were jailed their involvement in a leading Dundee-based mob who planned to flood Scotland with cocaine.
Death-crash motorist who killed Dundee postal worker asks for driving ban to be lifted
Craig Garland and Brandon Guthrie were jailed their involvement in a leading Dundee-based mob who planned to flood Scotland with cocaine.
Fife crack addict jailed for one-woman crimewave
Styx nightclub, Glenrothes.
Clubber knocked out and scarred for life after one-punch attack at Glenrothes nightspot