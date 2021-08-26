Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Manic Street Preachers to play Fat Sam’s Live in Dundee

By Jennifer McLaren
August 26 2021, 11.30am Updated: August 26 2021, 2.50pm
James Dean Bradfield of Manic Street Preachers
Welsh rock band the Manic Street Preachers will now play at Dundee venue Fat Sam’s Live next month instead of the city’s Caird Hall.

With the Caird Hall still functioning as a Covid vaccination centre, the sold-out September 29 concert will switch to the new venue in South Ward Road.

A message sent out to ticket holders on behalf of the event organisers also states the show will now be an all-standing event.

‘A great night’

It says: “If you’ve already received your tickets for the old venue, don’t worry – they’re still being accepted at the new venue. All other details will stay the same, and this still promises to be a great night.

“The original venue will still appear in your online account, as well as any event reminder emails you might receive – please just ignore this though, as the new venue is Fat Sam’s, Dundee.”

The band announced the tour earlier this year, ahead of the release of new album The Ultra Vivid Lament. It is due out on September 10. Support for the concert come from The Anchoress.

Further information and FAQs about the gig moving can be found via the Ticketmaster website.

