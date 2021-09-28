Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Council to offer housing support to Afghan refugees

By Emma O'Neill
September 28 2021, 7.12am Updated: September 28 2021, 8.18am
Afghan refugee families arriving in Europe.
Dundee City council has revealed plans to support Afghan refugees.

The city has agreed to offer housing and financial support to those fleeing the war-torn country.

As part of an urgent plea from the Home Office, Dundee Council agreed to help support with the resettlement Afghan refugees earlier this month, following the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The scheme aims to settle 20,000 Afghan refugees across the UK over the next five years.

Afghans were evacuated from their country.

A team of organisations in Dundee will help find housing for the refugees in the local private rented sector and will offer financial support as well as offering English speaking lessons.

Councillors were updated on the proposals at a committee meeting on Monday night.

David Simpson, Dundee’s head of housing and community, said: “We are comfortable in where we are and in our belief that we can provide a good support scheme.

“We aren’t playing a numbers game or trying to hit any sort of quota.

“I feel we’re in a very positive position to be able to move forward with our involvement in this scheme.”

Dundee showing ‘can-do attitude’

Council leader John Alexander said he was happy to hear the update on the resettlement scheme, adding: “We are already seeing community mobilisation across Dundee to help refugees from Afghanistan and that enthusiasm shows how much of a caring city we are.

“We have a strong and established partnership that has already welcomed and integrated refugees from Syria over the last five years.

Cllr John Alexander
Leader of Dundee Council John Alexander welcomed the proposals.

“There is a real can-do attitude among our organisations and projects to help people whose lives have been devastated by catastrophic events like the ongoing situation in Syria and now the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

“We have achieved remarkable success stories and we can be proud of the way the city has taken these people in and protected them.

“There will be a similar response to this latest call and all of us will be looking for our city to assist people from Afghanistan who arrive here.”

The proposals will be funded by the UK Government, which will include housing fees as well as financial support, for up to one year after resettlement.

