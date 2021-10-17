Tributes paid to Ernie Ross as former Dundee West MP dies

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ernie Ross, MP for Dundee West for more than 25 years, has died aged 79.

Ernie served as the Labour MP for Dundee West from 1979 until 2005.

Tributes have poured in from party members since his passing was announced on Sunday evening.

‘Passionate voice against injustice’

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar saluted the long-serving party member as a “trusted confidante, adviser and friend”.

He said: “Ernie Ross was a passionate voice against injustice, not just in Dundee but across the world.

“Whether campaigning to save the local dental hospital or for human rights abroad, he knew the importance of using the privilege afforded to him by politics to stand up for those who could not stand up for themselves.

“Across the Parliament and the Labour Party he was a trusted confidante, adviser and friend.

“My thoughts and the thoughts of the entire Scottish Labour family are with June, his beloved family and his many friends.”

Dundee MSP Michael Marra also paid a poignant tribute to the political heavyweight on social media.

He said: “Earlier today, Ernie Ross passed away peacefully in Dundee. He was Labour Member of Parliament for Dundee West from 1979 to 2005.

“He was a lovely man, utterly devoted to his family and a friend to many.

‘A friend to many’

“He played a critical role in the history of Dundee University when he saved dental education at a time of potential decline for the Uni.

“It was a turning point for the institution and our city. He was an assiduous servant for us all.

“He took untold joy in the election of a Labour government in 1997.

“For eight years he never stopped smiling as he voted through legislation time and again that helped his constituents and the country.

“I remember that night in 97 with him so well.

“He gave me my first job in politics when he told UK Gen Sec David Triesman that I was to be employed as an organiser in Dundee.

“The first I knew was a call to say I was to start the following Monday.

“The person in charge of the party budget has yet to forgive me.

‘A very good man’

“He and June were such good friends to my wife and I and to so many in the party. Always full of encouragement and advice.

“A very good man who I loved dearly and who I will always miss. Rest in peace.”

Ernie was a senior quality control engineer at Timex before he joined the Labour Party in 1973. He retired in 2005.

He is survived by his wife June.