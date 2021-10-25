‘Loneliness kills’ — Claims Dundee elderly left isolated by scrapping of Blether Bus

An error occurred. Please try again.

A “lifeline” free bus service helping to connect isolated elderly people with others in Dundee has been scrapped.

Named the Blether Bus, the minibus services ran in the West End, Clepington and Lochee areas.

They were introduced to help vulnerable people living too far away from bus routes but are currently suspended amid the pandemic.

A vote on whether to terminate the service was tied at 13-13 with independent councillor Alan Ross — formerly of the SNP — deciding to abstain from voting.

This meant the committee’s convenor Mark Flynn cast the deciding vote to bin the initiative.

Mr Flynn previously said it would be “irresponsible and unfair to continue paying so much money for so few people to benefit”.

Some older people are ‘scared to leave home’

The approved paper recommended the termination of all three Blether Bus services while retaining two other similar offerings.

These two — named Out & About, and Shoppers Bus — are not currently operating but are to be fully reinstated once a “sustained” period of reduced Covid-19 cases is achieved nationally.

Speaking at the meeting, Dorothy McHugh said retaining the services would equate to around £54,000 and argued the value is immeasurable to those suffering from loneliness.

She also said many elderly unable to use the Blether Bus or another local bus service are facing huge bills for taxis — such as when visiting the doctor.

“This service provides a lifeline,” she said.

“A lot of older people have a fear of getting out and about as a result of the pandemic.

“To be blunt, social isolation kills older people — it’s a huge and mounting problem.

“There is a mountain of mental health issues which will need to be addressed among this population.

“These services should be promoted.”

She added: “There was no consultation with the pensioner’s forum [before this proposal was made] and I’m not aware of any wider engagement.”

She urged the committee to “spread some kindness” and show the council is “investing in the needs” of the elderly.

Councillor ‘furious’ about bus changes

Mr Macpherson, an avid supporter of the axed service, said the Blether Bus is a vitally important service and that he was promised it would be reinstated this year.

He said: “Few reports have made my blood boil more than this one.

“It’s total abject failure. I’m furious about it.

“This has been done in a very underhand manner.

“I have told constituents in good faith this would be reinstated.”

He added: “This is morally wrong.”

Addressing Mr Macpherson’s comments, the council’s head of sustainable transport & roads, Ewan Macnaughton, said: “At the time [when Mr Macpherson was told the service would be reinstated], we were planning on reintroducing it.

“That was when Covid transmission rates were low. It looked like we were exiting the pandemic.

“It then re-emerged and we postponed the plans.”

Some local residents who regularly used the Blether Bus before the pandemic spoke of their anger last week when hearing about the proposals.

78-year-old retired nurse Jeanetta Black revealed some of her friends have even sold their homes to be closer to bus routes.

Earlier this year the council agreed to subsidise “socially necessary but commercially uneconomic” bus services at a cost of £240,000.

Launched in September, the six routes are run by Xplore Dundee and Moffat and Williamson.