Dundee Women’s Festival confirmed for 2022 – here’s how to get involved

People are being encouraged to register to take part in Dundee Women’s Festival after plans for 2022 were confirmed.

The event, which will run from March 5 to 20, will take place across the city and Angus, celebrating women and their achievements – with a mix of in-person and online events.

Centred around International Women’s Day on March 8, the theme ties in with the Unesco International Year of Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development, and aims to celebrate the contribution of women seeking to address climate change.

How to get involved

Registration forms for the event can be downloaded from the Dundee Women’s Festival website. The deadline for submission is November 19.

Prue Watson, chair of Dundee Women’s Festival, said: “2022 is the follow-up year from the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

“Our chosen theme for Dundee Women’s Festival 2022 emphasises not only the impact that climate change is making on women’s lives but also the amazing capacity of women to bring about the changes which must happen to halt the climate crisis.

“We do believe that today’s women, regardless of age, shape tomorrow’s world.

“What we do or fail to do now will impact on the lives of our children and grandchildren.

“When women come together with a shared purpose things happen. Come and join us in March 2022.”

Collaboration with Duncan of Jordanstone

Organisers have teamed up with the Dundee University Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design (DJCAD) to engage a design student to illustrate the 2022 programme, in an attempt to support young women and the beginning of their career paths.

Ellen Forbes, a fourth-year student studying illustration at DJCAD, has been chosen to take part.

Ellen said: “I was so pleased to be chosen for this opportunity as the team are wonderful and so open to ideas and discussion.

“The values of the festival also fall very much in line with my own so it’s a joy to create imagery for them. I think the festival will be great next year.”

Backers of the festival include the Wellcome Institutional Strategic Support Fund awarded to University of Dundee, Dundee City Council, and the Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science.