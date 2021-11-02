Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Women’s Festival confirmed for 2022 – here’s how to get involved

By Amie Flett
November 2 2021, 10.25am Updated: November 2 2021, 10.26am
Prue Watson, chair of Dundee Women's Festival, in Dundee City Centre
Prue Watson, chair of Dundee Women's Festival.

People are being encouraged to register to take part in Dundee Women’s Festival after plans for 2022 were confirmed.

The event, which will run from March 5 to 20, will take place across the city and Angus, celebrating women and their achievements – with a mix of in-person and online events.

Centred around International Women’s Day on March 8, the theme ties in with the Unesco International Year of Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development, and aims to celebrate the contribution of women seeking to address climate change.

How to get involved

Registration forms for the event can be downloaded from the Dundee Women’s Festival website. The deadline for submission is November 19.

Prue Watson, chair of Dundee Women’s Festival, said: “2022 is the follow-up year from the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

“Our chosen theme for Dundee Women’s Festival 2022 emphasises not only the impact that climate change is making on women’s lives but also the amazing capacity of women to bring about the changes which must happen to halt the climate crisis.

“We do believe that today’s women, regardless of age, shape tomorrow’s world.

“What we do or fail to do now will impact on the lives of our children and grandchildren.

“When women come together with a shared purpose things happen. Come and join us in March 2022.”

Collaboration with Duncan of Jordanstone

Organisers have teamed up with the Dundee University Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design (DJCAD) to engage a design student to illustrate the 2022 programme, in an attempt to support young women and the beginning of their career paths.

Ellen Forbes, a fourth-year student studying illustration at DJCAD, has been chosen to take part.

A poster for Dundee Women's Festival 2022
Dundee Women’s Festival 2022 poster designed by illustrator Ellen Forbes.

Ellen said: “I was so pleased to be chosen for this opportunity as the team are wonderful and so open to ideas and discussion.

“The values of the festival also fall very much in line with my own so it’s a joy to create imagery for them. I think the festival will be great next year.”

Backers of the festival include the Wellcome Institutional Strategic Support Fund awarded to University of Dundee, Dundee City Council, and the Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science.

