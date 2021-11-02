Dundee appeal to travelling fans to end ‘worrying and dangerous’ pyrotechnic trend

Dundee have asked their travelling fans to stop using pyrotechnic devices at away matches.

The Dark Blues reached out to supporters after a FOURTH away fixture of the season in which they were deployed.

In a statement released on social media, the club highlighted use of smoke or light emitting devices amongst travelling Dundee fans against Motherwell, Dundee United, Hearts and St Mirren.

The Dee beat the Paisley Saints 1-0 at the weekend to record a much-needed Premiership victory.

The club are becoming increasingly concerned at the escalating use of pyrotechnic devices by our supporters at away venues #thedee https://t.co/pZ8VcmuQJl — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) November 1, 2021

Courier Sport understands that devices were found at the SMISA Stadium that failed to ignite.

And while the club is keen to express gratitude for the unswerving support of their travelling fans, they are also worried by the ramping up in use of pyrotechnics and have asked for those responsible to stop – or risk being banned from Dens Park and prosecuted

They said: “The club are becoming increasingly concerned at the escalating use of pyrotechnic devices by our supporters at away venues.

“We have been particularly pleased and grateful for the backing that the team has received on the road this season in both numbers and vocal support since our return to the top flight.

“However, so far this season, pyrotechnics have been evident amongst our support at Fir Park, Tannadice, Tynecastle and at the SMISA Stadium on Saturday.

“This is a worrying and dangerous new trend amongst the traveling Dundee support and the club would appeal to those who are indulging in the use of pyrotechnics to stop it.

CCTV footage from the various venues is being examined by the Club and action will be taken if the individuals concerned are identified.

“Please be reminded that it is a criminal offence to bring pyrotechnic devices into a football stadium and you are liable, if caught, to be arrested and charged or at the very least expelled and possibly banned from Dens Park.

Court appearance

“As a recent example, one individual from the visiting support at Dens for the recent Aberdeen fixture was identified, arrested, and charged and will appear in court later this month.

“We would appeal to everyone to be aware of just how dangerous and potentially unstable these devices are and refrain from taking them to football matches where large crowds make the risk of potentially serious injury a very real threat.”