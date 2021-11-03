Watch as Pure Radio DJ Robin Galloway winds up chippy staff in Joe Biden COP26 prank

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Tayside radio DJ has wound up staff at a Glasgow chippy – by pretending to order a fish supper for US President Joe Biden during COP26.

Robin Galloway, who hosts the breakfast show on Pure Radio, hired a limo and stuck American flags on it to make it look as though it was part of the powerful politician’s entourage for the climate summit.

Disguised as a US delegate and flanked by ‘security guards’, Galloway then went to the Blue Lagoon takeaway and asked staff what fried food they would recommend for Mr Biden.

Galloway, who helped launch Pure Radio in Tayside last summer, is famed for his wind-ups but his COP26-themed prank may be one of his most elaborate yet.

‘Sea of camera phones’ as DJ carries out Biden prank

He told The Courier: “This was actually a funeral car – all the limos were rented – made up to look like a presidential limousine.

“The US flags were a tenner from Amazon but did the job, even in the Glasgow wind.

“The public were amazing with a sea of camera phones greeting us wherever we went.

“Only one person complained. He approached the car and asked us to turn off our engine as it was causing pollution. We politely complied.

“Big love to the Blue Lagoon who didn’t charge for the food – none of which went to waste – that just wouldn’t be right, would it?”

In a video of the prank posted on the radio station‘s social media channels, Galloway can be heard phoning the chippy from his limo, as staff recommend that Mr Biden tries a deep fried Mars Bar and ice cream, or a fish supper.

Onlookers are seen filming and taking photos on their phones as Galloway and his ‘bodyguards’ walk into the takeaway, with some appearing to believe he really is part of the president’s team.

One even appears to think that the presenter is actor Tom Cruise, claiming his fake American accent sounds similar to that of the superstar.

Galloway also visited other outlets including a McDonald’s and a Greggs as part of the prank.

Pure Radio listeners lapped up the joke on social media.

One wrote: “This is brilliant,” and another posted: “Only Robin Galloway could do it,” while one fan added: “OMG Robin! This is a new level.”

Biden leaves Scotland after COP26 visit

Mr Biden flew into Edinburgh on board Air Force One on Monday.

Many people took to social media to share footage of Mr Biden’s huge motorcade as it made its way along the M8 to the conference in Glasgow, where he joined other world leaders.

The president then left Edinburgh Airport last night, though the conference is set to continue over the course of this week and next.

Pure radio broadcasts on 102FM in the Dundee area and 106.6FM in and around Perth, and is also available on DAB in the central belt and north-east, and online.