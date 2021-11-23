Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee’s City Square to showcase acts of kindness in photo exhibition

By Steven Rae
November 23 2021, 10.11am Updated: November 23 2021, 11.53am
Dylan Drummond.
A five-day exhibition showcasing acts of kindness in Dundee is to take place at the end of the month.

Dundee Kindness, featuring the work of Dylan Drummond, will highlight some of the people, organisations and businesses who have gone out of their way to help others in the city.

It comes following a challenging period for the public during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The work by Mr Drummond, who is a local videographer and photographer, includes photographing the Dalai Lama during a visit to the City of Discovery.

The event will be held in City Square from Friday November 26 until St Andrew’s Day, Tuesday November 30.

The pictures and information about people and organisations who have made a difference over the difficult past year, can also be viewed online and on social media.

Dundee Kindness Dylan Drummond
Alison Carr, acting manager of the Boomerang Community Centre in Kemback Street, is one of the people featured in the exhibition.

And in the days leading up to St Andrew’s Day, people are being invited to use the hashtag #DundeeKindness to celebrate the people around them who have shown kindness.

Mr Drummond said: “I photographed the Dalia Lama in Dundee’s Caird Hall when he came to visit Scotland last and he is quoted as saying, ‘Be kind whenever possible, it is always possible’.

Kindness exhibition ‘a real honour and privilege’

“As a videographer and photographer, it’s my job to help other people tell their stories and it has been a real honour and privilege to collect and share these 18 stories of kindness happening in Dundee.

“Kindness often goes unnoticed because it’s sometimes just a simple and small act. A small act, however, that is often powerful and far-reaching.

“What better way to start these long winter months than to share some stories of kindness.”

Dundee Kindness Dylan Drummond
Andrea Gibb, enquiry centre coordinator at Dundee University’s student services also features in one of Mr Drummond’s images.

Lord Provost Ian Borthwick said: “We all know people who have gone the extra mile to help others. It has been a feature of the difficult times we live in that Dundonians have rallied around and looked out for each other.

“Businesses, organisations and everyday people have given their time, talents, energy and resources to be kind – they have seen a need in others and reached out to help.

“There was a really positive reaction when we first launched #DundeeKindness last year, and I’m sure people will enjoy reflecting on these stories and sharing their own this year as well.”

Lord Provost Ian Borthwick.

#DundeeKindness has been organised by Dundee City Council as part of the programme for St Andrew’s Fair Saturday, a unique festival supporting social causes.

A council spokesman added: “St Andrew’s Day provides a powerful opportunity to celebrate our unique cultural diversity, to share a simple act of kindness that could make someone’s day, and place the focus on Scotland’s values such as fairness and inclusivity.”

More information is available on the St Andrew’s Fair Saturday Facebook page – or by following the hashtag #FairSaturday on social media.

