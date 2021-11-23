Dundee’s City Square to showcase acts of kindness in photo exhibition

An error occurred. Please try again.

A five-day exhibition showcasing acts of kindness in Dundee is to take place at the end of the month.

Dundee Kindness, featuring the work of Dylan Drummond, will highlight some of the people, organisations and businesses who have gone out of their way to help others in the city.

It comes following a challenging period for the public during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The work by Mr Drummond, who is a local videographer and photographer, includes photographing the Dalai Lama during a visit to the City of Discovery.

The event will be held in City Square from Friday November 26 until St Andrew’s Day, Tuesday November 30.

The pictures and information about people and organisations who have made a difference over the difficult past year, can also be viewed online and on social media.

And in the days leading up to St Andrew’s Day, people are being invited to use the hashtag #DundeeKindness to celebrate the people around them who have shown kindness.

Mr Drummond said: “I photographed the Dalia Lama in Dundee’s Caird Hall when he came to visit Scotland last and he is quoted as saying, ‘Be kind whenever possible, it is always possible’.

Kindness exhibition ‘a real honour and privilege’

“As a videographer and photographer, it’s my job to help other people tell their stories and it has been a real honour and privilege to collect and share these 18 stories of kindness happening in Dundee.

“Kindness often goes unnoticed because it’s sometimes just a simple and small act. A small act, however, that is often powerful and far-reaching.

“What better way to start these long winter months than to share some stories of kindness.”

Lord Provost Ian Borthwick said: “We all know people who have gone the extra mile to help others. It has been a feature of the difficult times we live in that Dundonians have rallied around and looked out for each other.

“Businesses, organisations and everyday people have given their time, talents, energy and resources to be kind – they have seen a need in others and reached out to help.

“There was a really positive reaction when we first launched #DundeeKindness last year, and I’m sure people will enjoy reflecting on these stories and sharing their own this year as well.”

#DundeeKindness has been organised by Dundee City Council as part of the programme for St Andrew’s Fair Saturday, a unique festival supporting social causes.

A council spokesman added: “St Andrew’s Day provides a powerful opportunity to celebrate our unique cultural diversity, to share a simple act of kindness that could make someone’s day, and place the focus on Scotland’s values such as fairness and inclusivity.”

More information is available on the St Andrew’s Fair Saturday Facebook page – or by following the hashtag #FairSaturday on social media.