Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Police investigating after woman subjected to ‘racist abuse’ on Dundee bus

By Alasdair Clark
November 26 2021, 9.14am Updated: November 26 2021, 9.58am
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident on Monday
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident on Monday

Police have said they are investigating after a woman was subjected to alleged racist abuse on a Dundee bus earlier this week.

They have asked for witnesses to the incident on Monday November 22 to come forward, with the bus said to have been busy with passengers at the time.

Officers said others on the bus had intervened as the woman was allegedly verbally abused by a man at around 4.45pm.

She was on the 22 service, which travels from Ninewells Hospital through the Hilltown and on to Craigowl.

The man said to have been responsible is believed to be around 30 years of age. Police said he spoke with a local accent and was around 5ft 7 and of slim build with facial stubble.

Both the woman and the suspect were on the lower deck of the bus when the incident took place

He was wearing a beige beanie-type hat, a black and yellow Fila hooded top and black bottoms.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating an incident which took place on Monday 22nd November on an Xplore Dundee service 22 bus.

“A female passenger on the bus, which left Dundee High Street about 4:45pm, was allegedly verbally racially abused by another passenger.

“Both the victim and the suspect were seated at the rear of the bottom level of the bus.

Passengers intervened, police say

“The bus was busy, and other passengers intervened to challenge him regarding his behaviour.

“We would particularly like to speak with any of these passengers who may be important witnesses.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 2675 of 22nd November.

More from The Courier