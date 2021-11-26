Police investigating after woman subjected to ‘racist abuse’ on Dundee bus

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police have said they are investigating after a woman was subjected to alleged racist abuse on a Dundee bus earlier this week.

They have asked for witnesses to the incident on Monday November 22 to come forward, with the bus said to have been busy with passengers at the time.

Officers said others on the bus had intervened as the woman was allegedly verbally abused by a man at around 4.45pm.

She was on the 22 service, which travels from Ninewells Hospital through the Hilltown and on to Craigowl.

The man said to have been responsible is believed to be around 30 years of age. Police said he spoke with a local accent and was around 5ft 7 and of slim build with facial stubble.

He was wearing a beige beanie-type hat, a black and yellow Fila hooded top and black bottoms.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating an incident which took place on Monday 22nd November on an Xplore Dundee service 22 bus.

“A female passenger on the bus, which left Dundee High Street about 4:45pm, was allegedly verbally racially abused by another passenger.

“Both the victim and the suspect were seated at the rear of the bottom level of the bus.

Passengers intervened, police say

“The bus was busy, and other passengers intervened to challenge him regarding his behaviour.

“We would particularly like to speak with any of these passengers who may be important witnesses.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 2675 of 22nd November.