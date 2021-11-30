Ikea, bowling alley, crazy golf: What could the future hold for Dundee’s Wellgate centre?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hundreds of our readers have had their say on the future of the Wellgate shopping centre in Dundee after news of its imminent sale emerged.

The centre is going to auction next month with a guide price of just £500,000.

Although the building is being marketed as an existing shopping centre and prime retail opportunity, the auction listing says it could be suitable for redevelopment for a range of uses.

The centre has previously been eyed up for a restaurant and cinema development that never came to fruition.

And with many big retailers having left the Wellgate in recent years, question marks remain over whether it will continue as a retail centre.

Back to the future?

Many people have taken to our social media pages to hark back to the days when the Wellgate was a vibrant shopping hub.

Alison Dreads said: “Loved it when [the] top floor had produce stalls.”

Fiona Peters agreed: “Yes, the old market hall!”

Christopher Geddes wrote: “Back in the day there was an arcade sort of section on top deck, where the gym is now.

“Shutting that was the beginning of the end. It was full of small traders with a cafe right at the back.

“That section brought people into the Wellgate and was almost always busy.”

Wilf Mcgregor posted: “The days of the market, remember it well.

“Remember Tesco, BHS, Intersport, there was Catchhand clothes shop just out the doors at the back.”

Craig Hay believes that the rise of the internet spells the end for centres like the Wellgate, writing: “The Wellgate is a better centre than the Overgate but has been failing for a long time, too many empty units, and charity shops won’t bring many folk in.

“Like most town centres online has taken over.”

Alternative uses?

Many people believe that the Wellgate’s future lies away from shopping.

Catherine Smith said: “I think it would be awesome to turn it into a fun place where people could get together and have something to do… bowling alley, arcade, cafes, indoor crazy golf, soft play area, rollerama, cinema… endless options I suppose.

“Just hope whatever the new owners decide that it’s put to good use.”

Jim Smart is encouraging whoever takes over the centre to look elsewhere for inspiration, writing: “I was down in Cheltenham once and they had a building much like the Wellgate, they had every restaurant in town in it and no other stores.

“The choice was fab, and it was mobbed. I wonder if this would work out for Dundee.”

Sally Wilson posted: “Ideal for designer outlet, also Ikea would be good, certainly bring others to Dundee.”

Both Susan Irvine and Rosie Mcquillan Irvine believe it should be converted into a live music and entertainment venue, with other suggestions for a conference centre.

Gavin Birmingham added: “Cinema, restaurants, bowling, laser tag, gym & maybe a climbing wall. Done!”

Several others suggest that a facility similar to the Xsite venue near Glasgow would be suitable for the Wellgate.

What other reaction has there been?

Many have expressed their concerns about the ability of shopping centres like the Wellgate to survive.

Lewis Miller wrote: “It’s a shame. Businesses in the centre are dying.

“Rents are too high and the tax system also punishes businesses and makes it too easy for landlords.

“Would be nice if the community had a role in it.”

Kate Scott wrote: “Some great suggestions from positive thinking and intelligent folk.

“Then we have the usual garbage from others, baying for blood.

“‘Pull it down’ they say. And have any of them thought for even a second that there are hundreds of jobs at stake in the centre?”

Dawn McGaughay said: “£500,000! That’s an incredible bargain is it not?”

And Bryony A Culley said staff working at the Wellgate had found out about the sale through The Courier, branding it an “absolute joke”.

The reason for the sale of the Wellgate has not yet been revealed, but the centre goes under the hammer on December 13.