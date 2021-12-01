Olympia: Staff told jobs are safe despite year-long closure of Dundee swimming pools

An error occurred. Please try again.

Staff working at Dundee’s Olympia swimming pools have been told their jobs are safe amid a potential year-long closure.

52 people, including lifeguards, receptionists, and swim coaches, are employed at the pools but most were left unable to work there after it shut on October 13.

Safety issues, including concerns over the light fittings and flumes, mean pools at the leisure centre will likely be shut for a year as part of a £4.5 million repair job.

Union eager to protect employees

GMB union representative Helen Meldrum says the union has been pressing operators Leisure & Culture Dundee for answers on future arrangements for staff since the situation came to light.

Ms Meldrum claims issues with the building were known “from the start” and it was built “on the cheap”.

The centre opened just over eight years ago at a cost of £32m, and many have raised concerns that it has been forced into a prolonged closure so quickly.

The council maintains it has invested in the facility “continually” to the tune of around £200,000 annually.

Ms Meldrum said: “We at GMB union are very concerned at the state of Leisure and Culture Dundee facilities.

“Years of mismanagement and building on the cheap has led to this crisis and will leave Dundee without access to a 50-metre competition pool.

“Olympia was to be a flagship pool and these issues have been known from the start.

“I have been asking what will happen to our members who are employed at Olympia for a while now as, LACD have known that this issue was likely to drag on well into 2022.

“We will make sure our members are protected and that any change or redeployment will be suitable for each individual.”

Council facing financial pressures

A small number of staff are still working at the centre as the gym and activity studio remain open.

Some of the pool staff are also continuing to work to maintain the Olympia while others are undertaking training and providing temporary cover at other facilities across the city.

Council leader John Alexander has previously said the shutdown will have “no impact” on LACD as the local authority will cover closure costs.

The Strathmartine councillor stressed news of the extended closure is frustrating but the “most important thing” is fixing every issue “quickly and effectively”.

It’s one of various financial pressures facing Dundee City Council currently.

A roofing blunder will cost an estimated £4m to fix while its latest accounts show an estimated shortfall of up to £14m for the next financial next year.

Figureheads have already said a possible rise in council tax is on the table to help balance the books.

A spokesperson for LACD said: “We met with colleagues based at Olympia at the earliest opportunity to let them know that their employment is secure and we will communicate further with colleagues and unions after Dundee City Council’s city development committee has considered proposals for Olympia on December 6.”

Council ‘continually’ investing in Olympia

Dundee City Council said it invests hundreds of thousands of pounds every year in the leisure centre.

A spokesperson said: “A report will be brought to the city development committee on Monday (December 6) outlining next steps for planned upgrading and refurbishment works including various items of plant and equipment, also included will be the estimated closure period.

“The council continually invests in the Olympia through planned and reactive maintenance costing on average £200,000 per annum.

“Leisure and Culture Dundee is continuing to engage with staff who may be affected by the closure.”