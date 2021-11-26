Dundee Olympia swimming pools could be closed until late 2022 for £4.5m repairs By Matteo Bell and Katy Scott November 26 2021, 4.36pm Updated: November 26 2021, 5.10pm The Olympia has been shut since October. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Council boss apologises over £4m Dundee roofing blunder Fancy a dip? 12 places where you can swim when Olympia and Lochee pools are shut Dundee council leader promises full investigation into £4.4m roofing error Second swimming pool in Dundee to shut after Olympia issues