Bikes, scooters and tools worth £1,400 stolen from Dundee shed

By Katy Scott
December 10 2021, 12.50pm Updated: December 10 2021, 3.13pm
The Kirkton resident discovered the theft of her family's possessions on Thursday morning.

Bikes, scooters and tools have been stolen from a shed in a Dundee garden.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the theft in the Kirkton area of the city.

The stolen items are worth around £1,400.

Around 8.45am on Thursday, a Balgowan Place resident noticed their shed door was knocked off its hinges.

On closer inspection, a number of items from within the shed had been stolen.

An adult bike and child’s bike were taken, as well as garden equipment, two electric scooters and a red tool box.

‘Significant impact on the family’

Officers attended the property before carrying out door-to-door enquiries in the area.

Police will view any relevant CCTV from in and around the area for any additional information which may assist the investigation.

Constable Andrew McIlvenny said: “Sadly, at this time of year there are people out there who think nothing of stealing people’s possessions.

“The theft of these items is having a significant impact on the family and I am appealing to anyone who may have any information or knowledge about this crime.

“Also, I would ask people to be on the look-out for anyone selling bikes, electric scooters or garden equipment.

“It could be this family’s possessions.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number on 1002 of December 9 2021.

Alternatively, people can speak to Crimestoppers and give information anonymously.

