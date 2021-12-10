No serious injuries after car ‘lands on roof’ on Fife road

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Fife road had to be closed after a car crashed and reportedly landed on its roof.

The incident happened on Friday morning on the A911 near Leslie.

Reports from the scene suggested the car had flipped, but there were no serious injuries.

The road reopened later in the afternoon.

Road closed

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called around 10.35am on Friday following the report of a one-vehicle road crash on the A911 near Leslie.

“Emergency services attended and there were no serious injuries.”