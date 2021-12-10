No serious injuries after car ‘lands on roof’ on Fife road By Matteo Bell December 10 2021, 12.53pm Updated: December 10 2021, 5.37pm The A911 had to be closed. Image: Google. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A Fife road had to be closed after a car crashed and reportedly landed on its roof. The incident happened on Friday morning on the A911 near Leslie. Reports from the scene suggested the car had flipped, but there were no serious injuries. The road reopened later in the afternoon. Road closed A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called around 10.35am on Friday following the report of a one-vehicle road crash on the A911 near Leslie. “Emergency services attended and there were no serious injuries.” More from The Courier At least 55 people dead after truck carrying migrants crashes in Mexico A92: Woman taken to hospital after crash on north-east Fife stretch Storm Barra damages buildings after hitting Tayside and Fife with 60mph gusts Police deal with three crashes on same stretch of A92 in Fife