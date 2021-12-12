Police ask public to assist in search for stolen Dundee motorbike

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police are appealing for members of the public to assist in the search for a Suzuki motorbike which was stolen from a Dundee street.

The vehicle was stolen from Morgan Street in Dundee at some time between 10pm on Thursday and 10am on Friday.

It is described as white and blue and carries the registration SN05DTY.

Police appealing for information

Officers have asked that anyone with information on the location of the bike come forward by calling 101 and quoting reference number 0846 on December 10.

A spokesperson said: “A blue & white SuzukiGSF600 Bandit motorbike was stolen from Morgan St, Dundee, sometime between 10pm Thursday December 9 and 10am Friday December 10.

“It carried the reg SN05DTY when it was taken.

“If you have any information that could help us, call 101, ref incident 0846 of 10th December.”