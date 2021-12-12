Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Police ask public to assist in search for stolen Dundee motorbike

By Matteo Bell
December 12 2021, 3.17pm Updated: December 12 2021, 3.56pm
Morgan Street in Dundee. Credit: Google Maps
Morgan Street in Dundee. Credit: Google Maps

Police are appealing for members of the public to assist in the search for a Suzuki motorbike which was stolen from a Dundee street.

The vehicle was stolen from Morgan Street in Dundee at some time between 10pm on Thursday and 10am on Friday.

It is described as white and blue and carries the registration SN05DTY.

Police appealing for information

Officers have asked that anyone with information on the location of the bike come forward by calling 101 and quoting reference number 0846 on December 10.

A bike of the same model.

A spokesperson said: “A blue & white SuzukiGSF600 Bandit motorbike was stolen from Morgan St, Dundee, sometime between 10pm Thursday December 9 and 10am Friday December 10.

“It carried the reg SN05DTY when it was taken.

“If you have any information that could help us, call 101, ref incident 0846 of 10th December.”

