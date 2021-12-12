Police ask public to assist in search for stolen Dundee motorbike By Matteo Bell December 12 2021, 3.17pm Updated: December 12 2021, 3.56pm Morgan Street in Dundee. Credit: Google Maps [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police are appealing for members of the public to assist in the search for a Suzuki motorbike which was stolen from a Dundee street. The vehicle was stolen from Morgan Street in Dundee at some time between 10pm on Thursday and 10am on Friday. It is described as white and blue and carries the registration SN05DTY. Police appealing for information Officers have asked that anyone with information on the location of the bike come forward by calling 101 and quoting reference number 0846 on December 10. A bike of the same model. A spokesperson said: “A blue & white SuzukiGSF600 Bandit motorbike was stolen from Morgan St, Dundee, sometime between 10pm Thursday December 9 and 10am Friday December 10. “It carried the reg SN05DTY when it was taken. “If you have any information that could help us, call 101, ref incident 0846 of 10th December.” More from The Courier Bikes, scooters and tools worth £1,400 stolen from Dundee shed Police probe as tools stolen from two vans in Perthshire town Money stolen during break-in at Dundee hairdressers Dundee student on search for stolen motorbike