Tayside and Fife taxpayers foot bill for vandalised and torched bus stops

Tayside and Fife councils are being left to pay thousands of pounds every year to replace damaged bus shelters.

The latest figures reveal nearly £40,000 has been taken out the public purse in Dundee, Perth and Angus since early last year after incidents of vandalism.

Fife Council meanwhile had to fork out £30,000 for all shelter repairs in 2020/21.

The worst incidents have set councils back over £1000 on top of creating an eyesore and causing inconvenience to the public.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council (DCC) confirmed the local authority was forced to pay £26,681.32 between January 2020 and July 2021.

Information provided to The Courier detailed that a fire at a shelter on Forfar Road, in Dundee in April cost the taxpayer over £1,000.

Shelters on MacAlpine Road had been targeted over 10 times during the same 19 month period, at a cost of nearly £4,600.

Mark Flynn convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee said attacks on shelters was “not a victim-less crime”.

He said: “The council provides and maintains bus stops and shelters throughout the city, and there is absolutely no justification for vandalism of public property.

“Attacks on facilities like bus shelters don’t just cost the public purse to repair or replace, they inconvenience people in the community, sometimes the most vulnerable who rely on shelters while waiting for public transport to stay dry and out of the worst of the weather.

“That’s the whole reason for them being there in the first place, and when someone damages them it is therefore not a victim-less crime.

“These are public assets and public facilities and I would urge anyone who sees bus shelters or other public property being damaged to report it straight away.”

‘It’s disgraceful’

Angus Council’s total spend on such repairs during 2020/21 topped over £10,000 whilst Perth & Kinross spent nearly £1,500.

Fife Council confirmed £30,000 of public monies had been budgeted to cover repairs and acts of vandalism to shelters for 2021/22.

Incidents across the districts have been varied with some shelters being repeatedly attacked.

Angus Council had to focus its energies on fixing terminuses damaged in Arbroath, Brechin and Montrose.

Montrose councillor Bill Duff said it was “disappointing” that such a sum is being used to tackle acts of vandalism.

Shelters on Brechin Road and Newhame Road were amongst several that had been targeted in the councillors ward.

He said: “It’s disgraceful that the local authority are having to spend these sums of cash after incidents of vandalism.

“Whilst the shelters/stops need to be replaced for public use, it’s disappointing that they are being damaged.

“The money could be put to better use across Angus.”

‘Blight on our communities’

Safer communities manager for Fife, Kirstie Freeman, said they will continue to work with police to combat anti-social behaviour.

She added: “Vandalism of any kind is unacceptable and a blight on our communities.

“We work closely with the police to combat this anti-social behaviour, and we would encourage members of the public to report any incidents to them or online at www.fife.gov.uk.”