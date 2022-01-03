Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tayside and Fife taxpayers foot bill for vandalised and torched bus stops

By James Simpson
January 3 2022, 7.00am
Local authorities could fork out thousands to fix damaged bus stops.
Tayside and Fife councils are being left to pay thousands of pounds every year to replace damaged bus shelters.

The latest figures reveal nearly £40,000 has been taken out the public purse in Dundee, Perth and Angus since early last year after incidents of vandalism.

Fife Council meanwhile had to fork out £30,000 for all shelter repairs in 2020/21.

A shelter on Apollo Way, Dundee was damaged last year.

The worst incidents have set councils back over £1000 on top of creating an eyesore and causing inconvenience to the public.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council (DCC) confirmed the local authority was forced to pay £26,681.32 between January 2020 and July 2021.

Information provided to The Courier detailed that a fire at a shelter on Forfar Road, in Dundee in April cost the taxpayer over £1,000.

 

A damaged bus shelter on the Forfar Road in April 2021 cost £1,250 to replace after a blaze.<span style="color: #444444;font-family: Arial, sans-serif;font-size: 16px"> </span>

Shelters on MacAlpine Road had been targeted over 10 times during the same 19 month period, at a cost of nearly £4,600.

Mark Flynn convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee said attacks on shelters was “not a victim-less crime”.

Mark Flynn, convener of the council’s city development committee.

He said: “The council provides and maintains bus stops and shelters throughout the city, and there is absolutely no justification for vandalism of public property.

“Attacks on facilities like bus shelters don’t just cost the public purse to repair or replace, they inconvenience people in the community, sometimes the most vulnerable who rely on shelters while waiting for public transport to stay dry and out of the worst of the weather.

“That’s the whole reason for them being there in the first place, and when someone damages them it is therefore not a victim-less crime.

“These are public assets and public facilities and I would urge anyone who sees bus shelters or other public property being damaged to report it straight away.”

‘It’s disgraceful’

Angus Council’s total spend on such repairs during 2020/21 topped over £10,000 whilst Perth & Kinross spent nearly £1,500.

Fife Council confirmed £30,000 of public monies had been budgeted to cover repairs and acts of vandalism to shelters for 2021/22.

Incidents across the districts have been varied with some shelters being repeatedly attacked.

Angus Council had to focus its energies on fixing terminuses damaged in Arbroath, Brechin and Montrose.

Montrose councillor Bill Duff said it was “disappointing” that such a sum is being used to tackle acts of vandalism.

Shelters on Brechin Road and Newhame Road were amongst several that had been targeted in the councillors ward.

Councillor Bill Duff

He said: “It’s disgraceful that the local authority are having to spend these sums of cash after incidents of vandalism.

“Whilst the shelters/stops need to be replaced for public use, it’s disappointing that they are being damaged.

“The money could be put to better use across Angus.”

‘Blight on our communities’

Safer communities manager for Fife, Kirstie Freeman, said they will continue to work with police to combat anti-social behaviour.

She added: “Vandalism of any kind is unacceptable and a blight on our communities.

“We work closely with the police to combat this anti-social behaviour, and we would encourage members of the public to report any incidents to them or online at www.fife.gov.uk.”

