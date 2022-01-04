How mobile app could be latest tool in fighting noise nuisance in Dundee

An error occurred. Please try again.

A new mobile app that lets people record their neighbours could become the latest tool in fighting anti-social behaviour in Dundee.

The Noise App – which people can use to report noise issues directly from their phone – has undergone a trial in the city.

The app allows residents to record noise on their smartphone or other device and submit it directly to the council’s anti-social behaviour team.

The file is then picked up by a council officer who can immediately add it to or create a complaint.

It comes as a new report has revealed how noise is the anti-social issue most commonly complained about in Dundee.

Elaine Zwirlein, the council’s executive director of neighbourhood services, says the app is already being used by several Scottish councils and social landlords.

She wrote: “During the trial a small number of cases were identified to use the app.

“The results have been effective, with the majority of complainers using the app with ease and recordings provided being of good quality and allowing the officer to act.

“At the moment the app is only available to residents who have an ongoing case open with the anti-social behaviour team, however, we are keen to explore further options for use of this app beyond the trial.”

Anti-social behaviour complaints in your area

The council says it recorded 415 cases of anti-social behaviour between July and September, with most complaints being lodged in Lochee and the East End.

The data also shows that nuisance represented the highest number of grievances in nearly every area.

Ms Zwirlein’s report added: “For noise complaints, the majority of these relate to excessive household noise, followed by loud music or television with the more serious issues accounts for a smaller number of complaints.

“This breakdown also shows suspected drug-dealing as being the most common drug-related complaint received.

“This is the issue most likely to have an impact on other residents regarding drug use.

Eight people issued asbos

“Verbal abuse and threats are other common complaints. This breakdown shows almost 100% of these complaints relate to general neighbour issues which was similar in last quarter’s report.

“The youth disorder reports are fairly equally split with most being referred from our Early and Effective Intervention Partnership, schools and communities.

“Along with various warnings issued by the team there were 19 instances where some form of legal action has been taken including eight asbos.”