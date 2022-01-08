Lifeboats and emergency services scrambled following River Tay incident

An error occurred. Please try again.

A multi-service emergency response was triggered on Saturday following an incident in the River Tay close to Dundee.

Two lifeboat crews from Broughty Ferry station manning both the all-weather vessel and the inshore craft were scrambled shortly after 2pm following a request from the police.

Coastguard teams from Dundee and St Andrews in Fife were also alerted, while paramedics were also despatched.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing lifeboats launched from the Broughty Ferry station as well as an ambulance on standby.

An ambulance was also seen being escorted by two police cars leaving Broughty Ferry in the Direction of Dundee at around 3.15pm.

Concern for person call

A spokesperson for Scottish Coastguard said: “Two crews from Broughty Ferry station were despatched to an incident in the River Tay on Saturday following a request by police that was received at 2.10pm.

“Crews on both the all-weather as well as the inshore craft were deployed.

“Coastguard teams from Dundee and St Andrews were also in attendance to assist police.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 2.10pm on Saturday, 8 January, to a report of a concern for person on the Tay Road Bridge, Dundee. Emergency services attended and the bridge was closed for a short time.

“Around 2.40pm a man was rescued from the water and has been taken to Ninewells Hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service.”