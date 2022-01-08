Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Dundee

Lifeboats and emergency services scrambled following River Tay incident

By Neil Henderson
January 8 2022, 4.48pm Updated: January 8 2022, 6.37pm
Two crews from Broughty Ferry station were deployed as part of the emergency response.
A multi-service emergency response was triggered on Saturday following an incident in the River Tay close to Dundee.

Two lifeboat crews from Broughty Ferry station manning both the all-weather vessel and the inshore craft were scrambled shortly after 2pm following a request from the police.

Coastguard teams from Dundee and St Andrews in Fife were also alerted, while paramedics were also despatched.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing lifeboats launched from the Broughty Ferry station as well as an ambulance on standby.

An ambulance was also seen being escorted by two police cars leaving Broughty Ferry in the Direction of Dundee at around 3.15pm.

Concern for person call

A spokesperson for Scottish Coastguard said: “Two crews from Broughty Ferry station were despatched to an incident in the River Tay on Saturday following a request by police that was received at 2.10pm.

“Crews on both the all-weather as well as the inshore craft were deployed.

“Coastguard teams from Dundee and St Andrews were also in attendance to assist police.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 2.10pm on Saturday, 8 January, to a report of a concern for person on the Tay Road Bridge, Dundee. Emergency services attended and the bridge was closed for a short time.

“Around 2.40pm a man was rescued from the water and has been taken to Ninewells Hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

