Andy Murray gives Dundee couple TV shout-out after mum Judy bags them free tickets to Australian match

A Dundee couple praised for their vocal support of Andy Murray during a match in Australia scooped free tickets to his quarter final thanks to the tennis star’s mum.

Boisterous Steven Glennie and Jodie Maggs were even given a shout out by Dunblane-born Murray during a post-match interview broadcast live on TV.

With the pair in the crowd at the quarter final, Murray joked: “If anyone wants tickets to my matches, turn up with a Scottish flag and maybe my mum might offer a few tickets.”

The camera then panned round to show the pair celebrating.

Andy Murray there virtually guaranteeing that there will be *a lot* of Saltires on show in Melbourne next week. He should probably be selling them out the back of his van…

pic.twitter.com/zhRU4mSQzs — James Gray (@jamesgraysport) January 13, 2022

It came after Judy Murray had spotted Steven and Jodie on TV during her son’s round of 16 victory over second-seed Nikoloz Basilashvili at the Sydney International on Wednesday.

She got to work tracing the pair and tweeted that she would “like to invite them to the quarter final”.

Within minutes, a friend offered to pass on contact details and Steven’s mum Sandra Davidson even created an account on the social media platform so she could respond.

Speaking before the quarter final match, the couple, who now live in Australia’s biggest city, told Gary Robertson on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio show that they didn’t realise anything had happened until hours later.

Can anyone in Sydney or Scotland identify these Scots who were at Andy’s match v Basilashvili? Would like to invite them to quarter final….. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🎶 pic.twitter.com/lt0t32qv5O — judy murray (@JudyMurray) January 12, 2022

Jodie said: “It actually ended up being quite a late night because we didn’t get home until 1am.

“We’d have a couple of drinks last night so we ended up sleeping a bit later than usual.

“At about 9.30am we both woke up and our phones had just blown up on Instagram and Facebook. Everyone was tagging us.

“Steven’s mum made a Twitter account to reply to Judy’s tweet about us.”

Fans praised Judy for her generosity on Twitter.

One wrote: “Brilliant, this story cheered me up no end this morning.”

Another said: “Amazing, great work Judy! Hope they have an awesome day!”

Actress Leah MacRae tweeted: “Yesss!!! ‘Mon the Twitter. I hope they have the most amazing time x.”

And comedian Matt Forde simply posted: “BRILLIANT!”

Murray won the first set of the quarter final 6-2 before he was handed victory when 8th seed Goffin retired injured.