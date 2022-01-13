Andy Murray gives Dundee couple TV shout-out after mum Judy bags them free tickets to Australian match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Andy Murray gives Dundee couple TV shout-out after mum Judy bags them free tickets to Australian match

By Jake Keith
January 13 2022, 9.14am Updated: January 13 2022, 10.27am
Steven Glennie and Jodie Maggs were given free tickets after Judy Murray spotted them in the Sydney crowd encouraging her son Andy on TV.
Steven Glennie and Jodie Maggs at Andy Murray's quarter final match.

A Dundee couple praised for their vocal support of Andy Murray during a match in Australia scooped free tickets to his quarter final thanks to the tennis star’s mum.

Boisterous Steven Glennie and Jodie Maggs were even given a shout out by Dunblane-born Murray during a post-match interview broadcast live on TV.

With the pair in the crowd at the quarter final, Murray joked: “If anyone wants tickets to my matches, turn up with a Scottish flag and maybe my mum might offer a few tickets.”

The camera then panned round to show the pair celebrating.

It came after Judy Murray had spotted Steven and Jodie on TV during her son’s round of 16 victory over second-seed Nikoloz Basilashvili at the Sydney International on Wednesday.

She got to work tracing the pair and tweeted that she would “like to invite them to the quarter final”.

Within minutes, a friend offered to pass on contact details and Steven’s mum Sandra Davidson even created an account on the social media platform so she could respond.

Speaking before the quarter final match, the couple, who now live in Australia’s biggest city, told Gary Robertson on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio show that they didn’t realise anything had happened until hours later.

Jodie said: “It actually ended up being quite a late night because we didn’t get home until 1am.

“We’d have a couple of drinks last night so we ended up sleeping a bit later than usual.

“At about 9.30am we both woke up and our phones had just blown up on Instagram and Facebook. Everyone was tagging us.

“Steven’s mum made a Twitter account to reply to Judy’s tweet about us.”

Fans praised Judy for her generosity on Twitter.

One wrote: “Brilliant, this story cheered me up no end this morning.”

Another said: “Amazing, great work Judy! Hope they have an awesome day!”

The pair alongside other Scottish fans at the quarter final. Credit: Shutterstock.

Actress Leah MacRae tweeted: “Yesss!!! ‘Mon the Twitter. I hope they have the most amazing time x.”

And comedian Matt Forde simply posted: “BRILLIANT!”

Murray won the first set of the quarter final 6-2 before he was handed victory when 8th seed Goffin retired injured.

Andy Murray trolls Nigel Farage over Novak Djokovic support tweet

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier