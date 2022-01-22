Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Andy Murray-backed firm to open Dundee’s first padel tennis court

By Katy Scott
January 22 2022, 7.30am Updated: January 22 2022, 10.12am
padel dundee andy murray
Padel has grown in popularity in recent years.

A Scottish sports business backed by tennis star Andy Murray will open its first padel court in Dundee this year.

Edinburgh-based Game4Padel is developing a chain of playing facilities across the UK for padel, a tennis/squash hybrid game.

The firm plans to open its first Dundee court in Forthill, Broughty Ferry, in late spring or early summer of 2022.

Game4Padel, currently valued at £18 million, claims it already operates more venues than any other UK padel provider.

Chairman Jim McMahon believes the sport will grow massively in popularity within the next five years as more courts spring up across the country.

‘Sociable exercise for all age groups’

Padel is played in a glass-enclosed court roughly one-third of the size of a tennis court (10m x 20m) and with similar rules.

There are four players in each game and players serve underhand in the glass-bordered court.

Padel uses the same scoring and net as tennis but with smaller rackets, while incorporating some aspects of squash such as returning off the back and side walls.

Chairman of Game4Padel Jim McMahon said: “Padel is combination of squash and tennis but with all the bad bits taken out.

“In tennis, unless you’ve got a top class match, the ball is out of play most of the time.

“But in a padel match, because you’ve taken most of the power aspects out of the game, the ball is in play a lot more.

dundee padel andy murray
Padel courts are smaller than tennis courts and enclosed like squash courts.

“Since you play as doubles, it’s also incredibly social. The game is designed to get the ball in play more and be one of strategy and not power.

“People who have never played a racket sport before, or perhaps not played for a while, often pick it up really easily — particularly kids.

“It’ll be great to have a padel court in Dundee and get people along for the introductory sessions to try it out.

“It’s for all age groups and for anyone looking for sociable exercise.”

‘Fastest growing sport in the world’

Last month, the firm announced it had signed the number one British padel player, Tia Norton, as a company ambassador.

She joins existing tennis ambassadors Andy Murray, Andrew Castle and Annabel Croft, as well as Welsh rugby icon Jonathan Davies.

Jim believes padel’s popularity will increase among Scots as the firm plans to set up more courts around the country.

He added: “Padel is considered to be the fastest growing sport in the world.

“It’s sweeping across parts of mainland Europe, such as Sweden, which has around 3500 courts.

“Our bet is within five years there will be thousands of padel courts in the UK.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]