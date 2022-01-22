Dundee’s Jordan McGhee: Time to put up or shut up for the Dark Blues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s time for Dundee to put up or shut up insists Jordan McGhee.

The Dark Blues have lost their last six fixtures and have slumped to second bottom in the Premiership table.

This weekend, however, they have a welcome break from league action as they head to League One Dumbarton.

Dundee were beaten at Livingston last time out after a poor performance and McGhee says the Dark Blues are desperate to put that one right.

“Saturday is a massive game for us and it is in the Scottish Cup so we need to try and see if we can put a wee run together,” he said.

“The boys are just desperate for the next game to come round to try to prove a point, to get back to winning ways and try to put Tuesday behind us.

“We will go out on Saturday and try to make amends.

“It is never easy, we need to go down there and roll our sleeves up to get a result there.

“Every teams fancies themselves in the cup.

“We just need to go out there and be professional and make sure we come away with a place in the next round.”

‘Can’t keep talking’

Dundee may be in a bit of a rut when it comes to recent form but McGhee points to the resurgence in the second half of last season as evidence things can turn around.

As the season wore on, the Dark Blues built up a head of steam.

That eventually saw them pip Raith Rovers to second spot in the Championship before romping up to the top flight via a play-off victory over Kilmarnock.

And McGhee is keen for the Dark Blues to repeat that in the second half of this season.

“We just need to stick together and build momentum and confidence and we should shoot up the table,” he added.

“We need to get back to basics and to start winning games that is the only way to do it.

“We are capable but we can’t keep talking about it all the time we need to go and show it by bouncing back and being the real force I believe we can be.”