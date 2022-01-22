Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s Jordan McGhee: Time to put up or shut up for the Dark Blues

By George Cran
January 22 2022, 8.00am
Jordan McGhee of Dundee.
Jordan McGhee of Dundee.

It’s time for Dundee to put up or shut up insists Jordan McGhee.

The Dark Blues have lost their last six fixtures and have slumped to second bottom in the Premiership table.

This weekend, however, they have a welcome break from league action as they head to League One Dumbarton.

Dundee were beaten at Livingston last time out after a poor performance and McGhee says the Dark Blues are desperate to put that one right.

“Saturday is a massive game for us and it is in the Scottish Cup so we need to try and see if we can put a wee run together,” he said.

Dundee’s Jordan McGhee.

“The boys are just desperate for the next game to come round to try to prove a point, to get back to winning ways and try to put Tuesday behind us.

“We will go out on Saturday and try to make amends.

“It is never easy, we need to go down there and roll our sleeves up to get a result there.

“Every teams fancies themselves in the cup.

“We just need to go out there and be professional and make sure we come away with a place in the next round.”

‘Can’t keep talking’

Dundee may be in a bit of a rut when it comes to recent form but McGhee points to the resurgence in the second half of last season as evidence things can turn around.

As the season wore on, the Dark Blues built up a head of steam.

Jordan McGhee played a key role in Dundee’s promotion run last season.

That eventually saw them pip Raith Rovers to second spot in the Championship before romping up to the top flight via a play-off victory over Kilmarnock.

And McGhee is keen for the Dark Blues to repeat that in the second half of this season.

“We just need to stick together and build momentum and confidence and we should shoot up the table,” he added.

“We need to get back to basics and to start winning games that is the only way to do it.

“We are capable but we can’t keep talking about it all the time we need to go and show it by bouncing back and being the real force I believe we can be.”

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]