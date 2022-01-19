GEORGE CRAN: Move it or lose it – Dundee and their boss James McPake face defining two weeks as campaign begins to crumble

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
GEORGE CRAN: Move it or lose it – Dundee and their boss James McPake face defining two weeks as campaign begins to crumble

By George Cran
January 19 2022, 8.00am Updated: January 19 2022, 3.32pm
Dundee’s 2-0 defeat at Livingston last night will go down in the history books as just another loss.

But it’s more than that for this Dark Blues side and their manager James McPake.

It was a clear indication that what they are doing right now isn’t good enough for the Scottish Premiership.

Livi are a decent outfit but they didn’t have to work too hard to see off Dundee.

And that’s the crux – the team sitting just three places above them looked streets ahead.

Rewind to the first meeting between the sides this term, Dundee were the better side that day but couldn’t find a way past Max Stryjek.

Livi were poor and destined to struggle. Hop into the present day and the difference between the sides is stark.

David Martindale’s team have sorted themselves out and are looking forward while McPake’s men have gone backwards.

Signings desperately needed

It’s been clear to anyone even taking a passing interest in the fortunes of Dundee’s oldest club that the 2022 version needs some new faces.

They need to up the overall quality of the team but also to give the existing players a lift.

They also need to do it fast.

The next two-and-a-half weeks could very well decide their season. And the fate of their manager.

The distance to Ross County one place above them is now five points. That’s a big gap at the top of the table, when you’re talking teams at the bottom where results are fewer and further between, it’s huge.

Season-defining

Within the next 17 days of league football, Dundee face St Johnstone, St Mirren, Dundee United and Ross County.

Including last night’s match against Livi, the Dark Blues basically face the rest of the bottom six back-to-back.

You couldn’t ask for a better run of fixtures.

But, right now, it doesn’t seem to matter who the opposition is, Dundee are finding a way to undo themselves.

Defence/attack

The defence sorely needs stiffening up, though last night they were missing their first-choice centre-back pairing and left-back Jordan Marshall only lasted seven minutes before getting injured.

And a presence up front is needed too while skipper Charlie Adam struggled last night before being subbed early in the second half.

In the midst of their most important run of games of the season, Dundee need to find key signings all across the pitch.

Make or break

There’s no sign of the patience of owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms running out yet for McPake.

But he knows the next two weeks will make or break him as a Dundee manager in the Premiership.

Because if the form the Dark Blues are showing continues, the likes of Livi will be more than streets ahead, they’ll be uncatchable.

And Dundee will be heading back down to the Championship.

