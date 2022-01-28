Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Lynn McPaul: Photo released of jacket worn by Dundee woman when she disappeared

By Lindsey Hamilton
January 28 2022, 5.48pm
Policen Scotland have released images of the jacket worn by missing Dundee woman Lynn McPaul when she was last seen.
Policen Scotland have released images of the jacket worn by missing Dundee woman Lynn McPaul when she was last seen.

Photos of the jacket worn by missing Dundee woman Lynn McPaul when she disappeared have been issued by Police Scotland.

The 45-year-old has not been seen since 11.40pm on Sunday at her home on Perth Road, close to Strawberry Bank.

As concern for Lynn grows, police have shared images of the jacket she was last seen wearing as the search continues.

Missing Dundee woman Lynn McPaul
Lynn went missing late on Sunday evening.

The jacket is black, knee-length, with the Nike tick logo on the front and back.

Inspector Keith Anderson of Downfield Police Station said: “We are continuing with extensive searches and police enquiries in order to trace Lynn.

“It is completely out of character for her to be out of touch with her family for this length of time.

“We are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare the longer she remains missing.”

The jacket Lynn was wearing.

Inspector Anderson added: “Search activity is continuing and we will have a number of specialist police resources dedicated to helping find her.

“As part of this I would urge anyone who lives around Strawberry Bank, Richmond Terrace and Magdalen Green or the surrounding area who may have a shed or outbuilding where someone could seek shelter to check this and report anything of note to us.

Police have been searching for Lynn.

“Lynn’s family is extremely concerned for her and we are providing family members with support and keeping them fully informed.

“Alongside the search activity, we are continuing with conventional police inquiries to try and establish Lynn’s movements since she was last seen on Sunday.

“I would please ask anyone with information which has not yet been passed to police to get in touch urgently.

“Even if you feel your information may not be of note, it may help us piece together Lynn’s movements.

Missing Dundee woman Lynn McPaul
Lynn McPaul.

“I would also reiterate our appeal to anyone who lives around the Strawberry Bank, Richmond Terrace and Magdalen Green area who may have dashcam, private CCTV or doorbell camera footage to review this and pass on anything of note to us.”

Lynn is described as white, about 4ft 11in and of slim build with shoulder-length, dark brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference number 0157 of January 24, 2022.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier