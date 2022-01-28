Lynn McPaul: Photo released of jacket worn by Dundee woman when she disappeared

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Photos of the jacket worn by missing Dundee woman Lynn McPaul when she disappeared have been issued by Police Scotland.

The 45-year-old has not been seen since 11.40pm on Sunday at her home on Perth Road, close to Strawberry Bank.

As concern for Lynn grows, police have shared images of the jacket she was last seen wearing as the search continues.

The jacket is black, knee-length, with the Nike tick logo on the front and back.

Inspector Keith Anderson of Downfield Police Station said: “We are continuing with extensive searches and police enquiries in order to trace Lynn.

“It is completely out of character for her to be out of touch with her family for this length of time.

“We are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare the longer she remains missing.”

Inspector Anderson added: “Search activity is continuing and we will have a number of specialist police resources dedicated to helping find her.

“As part of this I would urge anyone who lives around Strawberry Bank, Richmond Terrace and Magdalen Green or the surrounding area who may have a shed or outbuilding where someone could seek shelter to check this and report anything of note to us.

“Lynn’s family is extremely concerned for her and we are providing family members with support and keeping them fully informed.

“Alongside the search activity, we are continuing with conventional police inquiries to try and establish Lynn’s movements since she was last seen on Sunday.

“I would please ask anyone with information which has not yet been passed to police to get in touch urgently.

“Even if you feel your information may not be of note, it may help us piece together Lynn’s movements.

“I would also reiterate our appeal to anyone who lives around the Strawberry Bank, Richmond Terrace and Magdalen Green area who may have dashcam, private CCTV or doorbell camera footage to review this and pass on anything of note to us.”

Lynn is described as white, about 4ft 11in and of slim build with shoulder-length, dark brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference number 0157 of January 24, 2022.