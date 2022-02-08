Dundee company Made at 94 gives away free Valentine’s day craft kits

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kids across Dundee and Angus have been working on a special Valentine’s day craft, thanks to Made at 94.

The Dundee-based company has been handing out free magnet kits to young children as part of their 365 days of giveaways.

“Valentine’s day was a nice one to pick for the giveaway,” Kevin Matthews of Made at 94 said, “as for mums and dads, you’ve got that heavy burden of life in general.

“So this is a nice wee surprise, to give something back.”

The kids will be given a jigsaw piece with “I love you to pieces” stamped at the top. The rest of the piece will be left blank for them to add their own designs.

Raising pupil engagement

The craft kits were given to a range of groups – primary schools, nurseries, child minders and community clubs like Brownies.

Kevin said that the surprise of youngsters having a gift for their parents is part of the fun of the project.

“I was out with the kids last summer,” he said.

“We had done key rings last year and me and the kids stopped off at a bench to have ice cream.

“There was a woman sitting there and I just clocked one of the key rings.

“So I turned to her and said ‘Oh we actually made those’.

“And she was just elated, had this big smile on her face. Told me she put it on her keys as soon as she got it.”

Kevin added: “It also gives the kids an opportunity to get involved in something. It raises their excitement and engagement levels.”

Made at 94 committed to giving something away every single day of 2022 to people of Dundee and Angus.

Kevin said they had plans for “about 60% of the year” and were being contacted daily by people and groups who wanted to be involved.

“It has been growing,” he said.

“We didn’t want the giveaways to just be a token gesture.

“This project is really specific to younger kids. I’ve got a few other meetings to find out what the older kids would like to do. So it’s really specific.

“We’ve been really overwhelmed with how engaged and supportive the community has been.”