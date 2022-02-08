Dundee company Made at 94 gives away free Valentine’s day craft kits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee company Made at 94 gives away free Valentine’s day craft kits

By Emma O'Neill
February 8 2022, 7.11pm
Made at 94 Dundee
Kevin Matthews, family development worker Natalie Hocking and 9 year old P5 pupil Carly McCabe. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

Kids across Dundee and Angus have been working on a special Valentine’s day craft, thanks to Made at 94.

The Dundee-based company has been handing out free magnet kits to young children as part of their 365 days of giveaways.

Dundee Made at 94
Carly McCabe colours in her magnet. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

“Valentine’s day was a nice one to pick for the giveaway,” Kevin Matthews of Made at 94 said, “as for mums and dads, you’ve got that heavy burden of life in general.

“So this is a nice wee surprise, to give something back.”

The kids will be given a jigsaw piece with “I love you to pieces” stamped at the top. The rest of the piece will be left blank for them to add their own designs.

Raising pupil engagement

The craft kits were given to a range of groups – primary schools, nurseries, child minders and community clubs like Brownies.

Kevin said that the surprise of youngsters having a gift for their parents is part of the fun of the project.

“I was out with the kids last summer,” he said.

“We had done key rings last year and me and the kids stopped off at a bench to have ice cream.

“There was a woman sitting there and I just clocked one of the key rings.

“So I turned to her and said ‘Oh we actually made those’.

Carly McCabe
Carly shows off her work. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

“And she was just elated, had this big smile on her face. Told me she put it on her keys as soon as she got it.”

Kevin added: “It also gives the kids an opportunity to get involved in something. It raises their excitement and engagement levels.”

Made at 94 committed to giving something away every single day of 2022 to people of Dundee and Angus.

Kevin said they had plans for “about 60% of the year” and were being contacted daily by people and groups who wanted to be involved.

Kevin Matthews Carly McCabe
Kevin has been overwhelmed by the positive reaction. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

“It has been growing,” he said.

“We didn’t want the giveaways to just be a token gesture.

“This project is really specific to younger kids. I’ve got a few other meetings to find out what the older kids would like to do. So it’s really specific.

“We’ve been really overwhelmed with how engaged and supportive the community has been.”

