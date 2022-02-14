Household waste including fridge and furniture dumped at popular Dundee walking route

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Household waste including fridge and furniture dumped at popular Dundee walking route

By Katy Scott
February 14 2022, 2.42pm
Tyres and a couch were among the objects dumped at the entrance to the Miley.

A couch, fridge and numerous tyres have been dumped at a popular Dundee walking route.

Fly-tipping has been blighting the area around the Miley nature reserve between Lochee and Beechwood, which now supports a variety of greenery and wildlife.

The disused railway line, previously linking Newtyle and Dundee, has become popular with dog walkers and cyclists since it was taken on by the Scottish Wildlife Trust.

A fridge was among the household objects recently dumped on the nature reserve.

Most recently- a couch and tyres were dumped at the entrance to the Miley.

Lochee councillor Charlie Malone has criticised the fly-tipping.

He said: “As a frequent user of the Miley, I was disgusted to see the scale of fly-tipping.

“This is a nature reserve used by many people and to be denied access to the Miley by this act of vandalism is a disgrace.

“Authorities must investigate and continue the fight against such acts.”

Charlie Malone has criticised the fly tipping on the natural space.

Local volunteers, trainees and school children helped to reinvigorate the secluded pathway after the SWT adopted the site as an urban nature reserve.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust (SWT) website says the Miley “supports grassland, tall-herb communities, scrub and trees, making it a haven for birds, mammals and insects”.

Most of the fly-tipping is happening just outside the reserve, on land managed by Dundee City Council.

The trust says the spot is home to wildflowers and songbirds, adding: “The path offers a relaxing stroll, particularly in the summer when the reserve resonates with birdsong and the wildflowers are alive with butterflies.”

‘Blight’ on communities

A council spokesperson said: “So called fly-tipping is an anti-social behaviour that blights communities and areas where it happens.

Our Take Pride in Your City campaign exists to encourage everyone to do their bit to keep the city safe and presentable for all.

“Anyone who does fly tip is acting illegally and the council has robust procedures to try to deter this selfish and dishonest activity, all fly tipping complaints are investigated.

“In instances where an alleged offender is identified they will be issued a £200 fixed penalty notice.

“Failure to pay a fixed penalty will result in a report to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Fly tipping can be reported on the Dundee City Council website.

