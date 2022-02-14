Household waste including fridge and furniture dumped at popular Dundee walking route

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A couch, fridge and numerous tyres have been dumped at a popular Dundee walking route.

Fly-tipping has been blighting the area around the Miley nature reserve between Lochee and Beechwood, which now supports a variety of greenery and wildlife.

The disused railway line, previously linking Newtyle and Dundee, has become popular with dog walkers and cyclists since it was taken on by the Scottish Wildlife Trust.

Most recently- a couch and tyres were dumped at the entrance to the Miley.

Lochee councillor Charlie Malone has criticised the fly-tipping.

He said: “As a frequent user of the Miley, I was disgusted to see the scale of fly-tipping.

“This is a nature reserve used by many people and to be denied access to the Miley by this act of vandalism is a disgrace.

“Authorities must investigate and continue the fight against such acts.”

Local volunteers, trainees and school children helped to reinvigorate the secluded pathway after the SWT adopted the site as an urban nature reserve.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust (SWT) website says the Miley “supports grassland, tall-herb communities, scrub and trees, making it a haven for birds, mammals and insects”.

Most of the fly-tipping is happening just outside the reserve, on land managed by Dundee City Council.

The trust says the spot is home to wildflowers and songbirds, adding: “The path offers a relaxing stroll, particularly in the summer when the reserve resonates with birdsong and the wildflowers are alive with butterflies.”

‘Blight’ on communities

A council spokesperson said: “So called fly-tipping is an anti-social behaviour that blights communities and areas where it happens.

“Our Take Pride in Your City campaign exists to encourage everyone to do their bit to keep the city safe and presentable for all.

“Anyone who does fly tip is acting illegally and the council has robust procedures to try to deter this selfish and dishonest activity, all fly tipping complaints are investigated.

“In instances where an alleged offender is identified they will be issued a £200 fixed penalty notice.

“Failure to pay a fixed penalty will result in a report to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Fly tipping can be reported on the Dundee City Council website.