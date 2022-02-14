McFly and Steps to perform at Perth’s Party at the Park this summer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pop bands McFly and Steps are to take the stage in Perth this summer as they headline Party at the Park.

The festival is to take place on June 18 and 19 at South Inch after being put off twice due to coronavirus restrictions.

Last year it was pushed back to August to give it a higher chance of going ahead but was postponed again due to continued uncertainty.

McFly, who have 22 top 20 hits and seven number one singles, are Saturday’s headline act.

Steps, who are celebrating 25 years since their debut album was released and have 14 top 10 singles, are to headline on the Sunday.

Both bands are among the most well-known and popular artists from the 1990s and early 2000s.

The Kaiser Chiefs were originally set to headline but organisers said a fresh line-up was going to be announced as they were unable to secure the same bands for the new dates.

‘One big party’

Peter Ferguson, event director, said: “We were so disappointed that we were not able to get the event on last year however we are determined to come back bigger and better in 2022.

“We looked at lots of different bands but really wanted this to be one big party and McFly and Steps really know how to deliver that.”

A full line up is still to be announced but Callum Beattie, Tide Lines and Be Charlotte have already been confirmed.