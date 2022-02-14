McFly and Steps to perform at Perth’s Party at the Park this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

McFly and Steps to perform at Perth’s Party at the Park this summer

By Emma Duncan
February 14 2022, 3.00pm
McFly and Steps will headline Party at the Park.
Pop bands McFly and Steps are to take the stage in Perth this summer as they headline Party at the Park.

The festival is to take place on June 18 and 19 at South Inch after being put off twice due to coronavirus restrictions.

Last year it was pushed back to August to give it a higher chance of going ahead but  was postponed again due to continued uncertainty.

McFly, who have 22 top 20 hits and seven number one singles, are Saturday’s headline act.

McFly is made up of members (from left) Tom Fletcher, Dougie Poynter, Danny Jones and Harry Judd.

Steps, who are celebrating 25 years since their debut album was released and have 14 top 10 singles, are to headline on the Sunday.

Both bands are among the most well-known and popular artists from the 1990s and early 2000s.

The Kaiser Chiefs were originally set to headline but organisers said a fresh line-up was going to be announced as they were unable to secure the same bands for the new dates.

‘One big party’

Peter Ferguson, event director, said: “We were so disappointed that we were not able to get the event on last year however we are determined to come back bigger and better in 2022.

“We looked at lots of different bands but really wanted this to be one big party and McFly and Steps really know how to deliver that.”

Steps are also set to headline the Perth festival, (from left) Faye Tozer, Lee Latchford-Evans, Claire Richards, Ian “H” Watkins and Lisa Scott-Lee.

A full line up is still to be announced but Callum Beattie, Tide Lines and Be Charlotte have already been confirmed.

