Restoration plans revealed for Fife restaurant at centre of murder probe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife restaurant at the centre of a murder probe is to benefit from a major programme of restoration, if new plans are approved.

The owners of the Gulshan Indian and Bengali Restaurant in Inverkeithing have lodged a planning application with Fife Council.

External repairs worth up to £120,000 have been submitted for the prominent building which sits on the corner of High Street and Hill Street.

The premises has been closed since the death of a man at the property in September 2021.

A 26-year-old man is due to face trial later this year charged with the murder.of from Inverkeithing.

Included in the planning application is a design statement that outlines phase one of the restoration, aiming to address a number of long-standing problems.

It includes a complete replacement of the roof, as well as window replacement and improvements to rendering and brickwork.

A thorough assessment of the condition of the the three chimney stacks to the building will also be carried out.

The statement added: “external fabric of the building is ‘tired’ and in need of a complete overhaul.

Building needs ‘complete overhaul’

“There are numerous signs of water ingress within the attic level due to slipped slates, defective flat roof, defective flashings and roof junctions and defective rain water goods.

“The internal roof timbers are now showing signs of rot due to this constant saturation.”

While the property is not a listed building, it does sit within the Inverkeithing Conservation Area and is deemed to be of significant importance to the heritage of the town.

The building had lain empty for 10 years prior to current owner, Mohammad Shakir Khan, purchasing the property in 2013.

News of the proposal to improve the building has been welcomed by Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay Councillor David Barratt.

He said: “It is very encouraging to see a planning application in for external works to Gulshan in Inverkeithing.

“The appearance of the place has been in a bad way for a while now and people were beginning to wonder if it would re-open.

“It is great news on both counts.”