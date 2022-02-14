Restoration plans revealed for Fife restaurant at centre of murder probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Restoration plans revealed for Fife restaurant at centre of murder probe

By Neil Henderson
February 14 2022, 3.14pm
Restaurant owners have submitted detailed plans for an overhaul of the building.
A Fife restaurant at the centre of a murder probe is to benefit from a major programme of restoration, if new plans are approved.

The owners of the Gulshan Indian and Bengali Restaurant in Inverkeithing have lodged a planning application with Fife Council.

External repairs worth up to £120,000 have been submitted for the prominent building which sits on the corner of High Street and Hill Street.

The restaurant has remained closed sin September 2021.

The premises has been closed since the death of a man at the property in September 2021.

A 26-year-old man is due to face trial later this year charged with the murder.of  from Inverkeithing.

Included in the planning application is a design statement that outlines phase one of the restoration, aiming to address a number of long-standing problems.

It includes a complete replacement of the roof, as well as window replacement and improvements to rendering and brickwork.

A thorough assessment of the condition of the the three chimney stacks to the building will also be carried out.

The statement added: “external fabric of the building is ‘tired’ and in need of a complete overhaul.

Building needs ‘complete overhaul’

“There are numerous signs of water ingress within the attic level due to slipped slates, defective flat roof, defective flashings and roof junctions and defective rain water goods.

“The internal roof timbers are now showing signs of rot due to this constant saturation.”

While the property is not a listed building, it does sit within the Inverkeithing Conservation Area and is deemed to be of significant importance to the heritage of the town.

The building had lain empty for 10 years prior to current owner, Mohammad Shakir Khan, purchasing the property in 2013.

News of the proposal to improve the building has been welcomed by Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay Councillor David Barratt.

He said: “It is very encouraging to see a planning application in for external works to Gulshan in Inverkeithing.

“The appearance of the place has been in a bad way for a while now and people were beginning to wonder if it would re-open.

“It is great news on both counts.”

