News / Courts Inverkeithing death — 26-year-old appears in court accused of murder By Crime and Courts Team September 21 2021, 9.48am Updated: September 21 2021, 9.50am A man has appeared in court accused of murdering Mohammed Salim Uddin. A 26-year-old has appeared in court charged with the murder of Inverkeithing man Mohammed Salim Uddin. Abdul Foyez appeared briefly at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on a petition alleging murder and possessing a blade without permission in a public place. Foyez, whose address was given only as Fife, made no plea and the case was continued for further examination. He was remanded in custody and will appear in court again within eight days. Mr Uddin, 44, died in Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy following an incident on Friday. Mohammed Salim Uddin. Police and paramedics were summoned to the Gulshan restaurant on High Street, shortly after 4.30pm following reports of a disturbance. Mr Uddin was originally from Bangladesh. Floral tributes have been placed outside the Indian and Bengali restaurant. An appeal to help trace Mr Uddin's family was shared on social media.