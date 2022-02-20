Remains of Black Watch duo from Dundee and Fife killed in WW1 may finally have been discovered

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The remains of two soldiers from Dundee and Fife may finally have been discovered more than 100 years since they were killed during the First World War.

The specialist unit in charge of recovering the remains of Commonwealth war casualties in France has found artefacts linked to three Scottish soldiers.

They believe the finds could be linked to two men who lived locally, one from Fife and another from Dundee.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission is now searching for descendants of the two men in the hope of identifying them through DNA.

Many soldiers who died on the frontline in France lay where they fell, and over 100 years later some are only now being identified and laid to rest.

Who were the two soldiers from Dundee and Fife?

Private David Gemmell, 1st Battalion Black Watch

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission believe Private David Gemmell was born in 1869 in Dundee to parents David Gemmell and Mary Cable.

The youngest of eight children, David had six sisters and a brother called William.

In the 1891 census, David was listed as being aged 22 and living with his parents in Hilltown, Dundee. By 1901 he was listed as plumber living in Glasgow.

David is recorded as being killed in action on January 25 1915 in France. He is memorialised on panels 24 to 26 at the Le Touret Memorial in Calais.

Great War Dundee, which tells the history of locals during the war, also believes David’s brother William served as a corporal in the 4th Battalion Black Watch.

William, 39, was killed in action months after his brother on July 12 1915, also in France.

The Courier reported on July 20 1915 of a letter sent to Williams’s wife, Mrs W Gemmell, informing her of his death.

“Corporal Gemmell was a splendid soldier, and was a splendid example to the men. He will be greatly missed by all. His company extends to you their heartfelt sympathy,” the letter said.

Private George Brown, 1st Battalion Black Watch

Private George Brown was born in Cowdenbeath, Fife, in 1879 to parents Archibald Brown and Elizabeth Drybur. The CWGC believes he was one of nine siblings.

It is thought that George married his wife Elizabeth Scott, and the couple had one daughter, Mary, born in 1910.

George, who lived with his wife at 37 Thistle Street, Cowdenbeath, was killed in action on 25 January 1915.

The Courier reported in February that year: “The sad information has been received at Cowdenbeath of the death at La Bassee of Private George Brown, who died fighting for his country.

“Brown who was an ex-militia man volunteered at the commencement of the war, and was soon in the fighting line. He leaves a Widow and two of a family who resides at Thistle Street.

“He served in the militia for seven years. When war broke out he joined the Black Watch. He leaves a wife and two of a family.”

Can you help?

War detectives from the MOD’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre are now looking for family members of these men to help confirm identification by DNA comparison.

If you believe you are a family member you can contact JCCC by emailing DBS-MODWarDetectives@mod.gov.uk.