Stereophonics announced as final headliner for Dundee Summer Sessions festival

Welsh rockers Stereophonics have been confirmed as the final headline act for the new Dundee Summers Sessions festival.

The quartet will bring a bumper weekend of music to a close at Slessor Gardens in June.

DF Concerts unveiled the legendary act as Sunday headliner for the event, following Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds the previous night.

The event promoter will bring Summer Sessions to Dundee for the first time on June 11 and 12, following the success of the festivals in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Stereophonics, whose hits include Have a Nice Day and Mr Writer, are no strangers to the City of Discovery after gracing the Caird Hall as recently as December.

Kelly Jones and his bandmates will be joined by singer-songwriter Jake Bugg and indie rock band Circa Waves on the day.

Tickets for the date will be available from Thursday March 24.

The unveiling of the Sunday line-up comes after Oasis legend Noel Gallagher was revealed as Saturday’s headliner last November.

Gallagher and his High Flying Birds band will be supported by up-and-coming indie band Inhaler on June 11.