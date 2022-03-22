Stereophonics announced as final headliner for Dundee Summer Sessions festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Dundee

Stereophonics announced as final headliner for Dundee Summer Sessions festival

By James Simpson
March 22 2022, 5.00pm Updated: March 22 2022, 6.47pm
A group shot of the members of Stereophonics taken in 2021
Stereophonics will headline Dundee Summer Sessions on Sunday.

Welsh rockers Stereophonics have been confirmed as the final headline act for the new Dundee Summers Sessions festival.

The quartet will bring a bumper weekend of music to a close at Slessor Gardens in June.

DF Concerts unveiled the legendary act as Sunday headliner for the event, following Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds the previous night.

Kelly Jones of Stereophonics.

The event promoter will bring Summer Sessions to Dundee for the first time on June 11 and 12, following the success of the festivals in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Stereophonics, whose hits include Have a Nice Day and Mr Writer, are no strangers to the City of Discovery after gracing the Caird Hall as recently as December.

Kelly Jones and his bandmates will be joined by singer-songwriter Jake Bugg and indie rock band Circa Waves on the day.

Tickets for the date will be available from Thursday March 24.

Noel Gallagher will headline the brand new festival in Dundee
Noel Gallagher will headline the new festival in Dundee.

The unveiling of the Sunday line-up comes after Oasis legend Noel Gallagher was revealed as Saturday’s headliner last November.

Gallagher and his High Flying Birds band will be supported by up-and-coming indie band Inhaler on June 11.

