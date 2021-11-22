Noel Gallagher to headline Dundee Summer Sessions festival

An error occurred. Please try again.

Oasis legend Noel Gallagher has been confirmed as the headliner for the new Dundee Summer Sessions music festival.

The singer-songwriter’s show, with his High Flying Birds band, takes place at Slessor Gardens on June 11 next year.

The Courier revealed at the weekend how DF Concerts is bringing its Summer Sessions brand to Dundee for the first time, following successful runs of shows in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Gallagher will be joined by up-and-coming indie band Inhaler, with more acts and shows set to be announced.

Tickets will be available from November 24, priced at £55 plus booking fee for general admission and £77.50 plus booking fee for VIP.

Organisers say the City of Discovery would provide the perfect backdrop for the Summer Sessions festival.

Geoff Ellis, DF Concerts CEO and Summer Sessions promoter, said: “Dundee is the spiritual home of DF, having started here many moons ago, so we are delighted to return with Summer Sessions and bring some incredible music to the city.

“We are excited and extremely proud to announce Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds as the first ever headliner for Dundee Summer Sessions and we could not wish for a more iconic artist to launch the festival.”

Mark Flynn, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “The success of the concerts that have been staged at Slessor Gardens so far, and its place as a fantastic venue to see bands of all types, has attracted interest from a wide variety of promoters.

Dundee ‘perfect home’ for new music festival

“I am delighted to see the diary slots available for next summer filling up fast with top class acts like Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, that are bound to fire the public’s imagination and get them turning out in their thousands.”

Mr Ellis added: “Dundee is a city full of energy, creativity and ambition and so provides a perfect home for Summer Sessions and the quality of artists that will come to play the festival.”

It comes on the day that pop icons Simply Red have announced they are coming to the same venue for a show next summer.

Last week, Dundee missed on the return on Radio 1’s Big Weekend, with BBC bosses opting to host the festival in Coventry.

The event had been scheduled to run in Dundee in 2020, fourteen years since it was last hosted in the city, but coronavirus forced it to become go virtual.

Despite hopes it would return to Dundee after the forced cancellation, the BBC instead announced Coventry as the host city for 2022.