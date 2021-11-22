Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Noel Gallagher to headline Dundee Summer Sessions festival

By Alasdair Clark
November 22 2021, 9.30am Updated: November 22 2021, 2.48pm
Noel Gallagher will headline the brand new festival in Dundee
Noel Gallagher will headline the brand new festival in Dundee

Oasis legend Noel Gallagher has been confirmed as the headliner for the new Dundee Summer Sessions music festival.

The singer-songwriter’s show, with his High Flying Birds band, takes place at Slessor Gardens on June 11 next year.

The Courier revealed at the weekend how DF Concerts is bringing its Summer Sessions brand to Dundee for the first time, following successful runs of shows in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Gallagher will be joined by up-and-coming indie band Inhaler, with more acts and shows set to be announced.

The one-day festival will be hosted at Slessor Gardens

Tickets will be available from November 24, priced at £55 plus booking fee for general admission and £77.50 plus booking fee for VIP.

Organisers say the City of Discovery would provide the perfect backdrop for the Summer Sessions festival.

Geoff Ellis, DF Concerts CEO and Summer Sessions promoter, said: “Dundee is the spiritual home of DF, having started here many moons ago, so we are delighted to return with Summer Sessions and bring some incredible music to the city.

It will mark the first time Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have performed in Dundee
It will mark the first time Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have performed in Dundee

“We are excited and extremely proud to announce Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds as the first ever headliner for Dundee Summer Sessions and we could not wish for a more iconic artist to launch the festival.”

Mark Flynn, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “The success of the concerts that have been staged at Slessor Gardens so far, and its place as a fantastic venue to see bands of all types, has attracted interest from a wide variety of promoters.

Dundee ‘perfect home’ for new music festival

“I am delighted to see the diary slots available for next summer filling up fast with top class acts like Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, that are bound to fire the public’s imagination and get them turning out in their thousands.”

Mr Ellis added: “Dundee is a city full of energy, creativity and ambition and so provides a perfect home for Summer Sessions and the quality of artists that will come to play the festival.”

It comes on the day that pop icons Simply Red have announced they are coming to the same venue for a show next summer.

Last week, Dundee missed on the return on Radio 1’s Big Weekend, with BBC bosses opting to host the festival in Coventry.

The event had been scheduled to run in Dundee in 2020, fourteen years since it was last hosted in the city, but coronavirus forced it to become go virtual.

Despite hopes it would return to Dundee after the forced cancellation, the BBC instead announced Coventry as the host city for 2022.

Paloma Faith in Dundee: Star announces 2022 Slessor Gardens gig